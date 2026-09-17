The United States includes a total of 11 holidays in its official holiday schedule. During these days, various activities are put on hold to commemorate observances of national and international significance.

In this regard, USA.gov details on its official website which are the confirmed dates for October, November and December, when those who must observe them in their work calendars will have new days off.

Holidays remaining in 2026: the full list confirmed by the United States

According to the shared information, the upcoming holidays are

Monday, October 12

On this date, Columbus Day is commemorated, remembering the arrival of Christopher Columbus on the island of San Salvador.

Wednesday, November 11

This day is Veterans Day, in order to honor those who served in the United States Armed Forces

Thursday, November 26

The fourth Thursday of this month is celebrated as Thanksgiving Day in the United States.

Friday, December 25

Christmas is celebrated throughout the country.

USA.gov reminds us that during these special days both banks, as well as non-essential state offices and various private-sector businesses close their doors and stop in-person service.

Although there may be changes related to special hours, both ATMs and banking apps operate regularly during these days.

In addition, most educational institutions, motor vehicle departments and the postal service pause their routine operations.