The Metropolitan Transportation Authority of New York (MTA) announced subway service changes for the weekend of October 23 to 26, 2026, due to maintenance work, signal modernization, and repairs at various stations.

The disruptions will affect several lines connecting Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and the Bronx. In order to reduce the impact, the agency will provide free buses and alternative routes.

How is the subway schedule arranged for the weekend?

According to the official MTA report, the changes will begin on Friday, October 23, at night, and certain services will extend until Monday the 26th at 5 a.m.

The following schedule is expected:

Line 1: From Friday at 11:45 p.m. until Monday at 5:00 a.m., there will be no service at Van Cortlandt Park–242 St. Trains will run between 238 St and South Ferry every eight minutes during the day and night.

Lines 4 and 5: During the same period, Line 4 will not run between 149 St–Hostos and 125 St, while Line 5 will be suspended between E 180 St and Bowling Green.

Line 7 : From Saturday at 3:45 a.m. until Sunday at 10:00 p.m., service will be suspended at the Flushing–Main St. station. Trains will run between 34th St. and Hudson Yards and Mets–Willets Point.

Line E: From Friday at 11:45 p.m. until Monday at 5:00 a.m., trains bound for Jamaica Center will be rerouted via the F line, through Roosevelt Island, between W 4 St–Washington Sq and 21 St–Queensbridge.

Line G: From Friday at 9:30 p.m. until Monday at 5:00 a.m., it will not run between Hoyt–Schermerhorn Sts. and Church Av.

Lines J and M: From Saturday at 3:45 a.m. until Sunday at 10:00 p.m., certain stretches between Myrtle Av and Manhattan will be suspended.

Line N: During that same period, it will not operate at Coney Island–Stillwell Av and will end its route at 86 St.

What travel alternatives are there for the weekend?

In order to ensure travel within New York, the MTA will provide free buses and will recommend connections with other subway lines:

Van Cortlandt Park–242 St: Free buses to 238 St to connect with Line 1.

The Bronx and Manhattan: buses between 149 St–Grand Concourse and 3 Av–138 St, in addition to alternatives via Lines 2 and 6.

Flushing—Main St: Free T321 buses between this station and Mets–Willets Point.

Queens Plaza: During the early morning, Q96 buses run between Court Sq–23 St and 21 St–Queensbridge, with a stop at Queens Plaza.

Brooklyn: passengers affected by the suspension of Line G may use Lines A and F, with the corresponding transfers.

Myrtle Av. and Manhattan: T432 buses between the stations affected by the disruptions on Lines J and M.

Coney Island–Stillwell Av: Free buses from 86 St to replace the suspended section of Line N.

At some stations, passengers will have to request a GO Ticket from MTA staff to re-enter the subway after using the services.