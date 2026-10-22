The mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani, opened a time capsule that had remained sealed since 1976 and contained various historical objects, including a letter written by then-Mayor Abraham Beame for his 2026 successor.

The opening took place during an event at the Port Richmond wastewater treatment plant, in Staten Island.

What did the then New York City mayor write in the letter?

In 1976, then-New York Mayor Abraham Beame wrote a letter addressed to whoever held the same office 50 years later, in 2026. The document was placed inside a time capsule at the Port Richmond wastewater treatment facility, in Staten Island.

In his message, Beame reflected on the city’s achievements, difficulties, and expectations. According to the Mayor’s Office official statement, he wrote: “We are doing everything possible, despite a current period of government austerity, to leave you a legacy of a clean and beautiful environment”.

The letter was written during a deep fiscal crisis affecting the city. Despite budget constraints, Beame highlighted the importance of continuing to invest in infrastructure and environmental protection.

In what context did Mamdani open this time capsule?

On Wednesday, October 21, 2026, the now mayor of New York, Zohran Mamdani, opened the time capsule that had remained sealed for 50 years, as part of an event that marked the start of new modernization works at the Port Richmond wastewater treatment plant.

Inside, more objects were found besides the letter:

Architectural and engineering plans corresponding to the plant expansion during the 1970s.

The 1976 New York Harbor water quality study.

Photographs of workers and newspaper clippings.

American bicentennial commemorative coins.

Following his legacy and responsibilities as mayor, the opening of the capsule coincided with the announcement of new investments aimed at improving the plant’s operation, which began operating in 1953 and serves approximately 200,000 Staten Island residents.

What did the current New York City mayor announce?

Zohran Mamdani announced a US$185 million investment to modernize the Port Richmond wastewater treatment plant, with the goal of improving its operation, strengthening infrastructure, and ensuring continuity of service.

According to the official statement on the government website, the project includes:

Modernizing electrical distribution equipment.

Renovating the machine rooms, control room, offices, and locker rooms.

Reinforcing the walls and raising the window sills to improve flood protection.

Incorporating deployable barriers to reduce flood-related risks.

Who was Abraham Beame?

Abraham David Beame was an American politician from the Democratic Party who served as mayor of New York City between 1974 and 1977, becoming the city’s 104th mayor and the first Jewish person to hold the office.

His administration was marked by the 1975 fiscal crisis, when New York was on the brink of bankruptcy due to its high debt, accumulated budget deficits, and difficulties obtaining new loans.