A valid passport is one of the essential documents for international travel and for passing immigration controls.

That is why those who leave renewal until the last moment may encounter restrictions when boarding a flight or entering their destination.

Mexico, Peru, and the Dominican Republic have specific validity requirements that travelers must check before setting out on a trip.

What happens if a person postpones passport renewal?

Postponing renewal does not by itself mean a general ban on travel. The problem arises when the document expires or stops meeting the minimum validity required by the destination country.

In those cases, the consequences can begin even before reaching immigration control. The airline can check the documents before boarding and, if the passenger does not meet the required conditions, prevent them from getting on the plane.

For this reason, immigration authorities recommend checking the expiration date in advance and completing the renewal process when necessary.

Mexico: what validity must the passport have for travel

In Mexico, the requirements depend on the traveler’s nationality and the purpose of the visit. For Mexican citizens traveling abroad, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends verifying that the passport has a minimum validity of six months before travel.

The SRE itself also warns that some destinations and airlines require that additional validity period, so it is essential to check the specific conditions before traveling.

As a result, those with a passport nearing expiration should renew it in advance to avoid document-related problems.

Peru: the requirement that can prevent entry into the country

Peru maintains a particularly clear requirement for foreign travelers: the passport must have a minimum validity of six months from entry into the national territory.

The National Superintendency of Migration warns that failing to meet this condition can lead to a declaration of inadmissibility and the return of the passenger to their country of origin.

For this reason, those planning to travel to Peru should check the expiration date before buying tickets or starting the trip.

Dominican Republic: what travelers should check

In the Dominican Republic, the general rule for trips taken exclusively for tourism states that the visitor must have a valid passport throughout their stay and until the scheduled date of departure from the territory.

This means it is not enough for the document to be valid upon arrival: the traveler must verify that it remains valid for the period corresponding to their stay.

The General Directorate of Migration also considers special cases and exceptions for certain nationalities, so it is advisable to check the conditions applicable to the specific case before traveling.

Passport mistakes that can ruin a trip

In addition to having an expired document, there are other problems that can cause issues during an international trip:

Failing to meet the minimum validity required by the destination.

Presenting a damaged passport or one with damaged pages.

Waiting until the last moment to start renewal.

Not checking the specific requirements of the destination country.

Confusing the rules of one country with those of another.

Not verifying whether the airline applies additional requirements to allow boarding.

In the case of Peru, for example, the migration authority confirmed that a passport that does not meet the six-month validity requirement can lead to denial of entry