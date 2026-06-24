When traveling as a tourist to the United States from Paraguay, Colombia, or Argentina, there is an essential point that all nationals of these countries must consider, in addition to having a valid passport: presenting a fully valid American visa .

Although the validity of both documents is key, there are other fundamental aspects that the visa must meet for the authorities to consider it acceptable for travel, such as its condition or the way it is presented.

Entry to the United States: it will be prohibited for those who fail to comply with this key rule

In addition to presenting a fully valid American visa, it is important that this permit be in perfect physical condition.

“If your visa has been damaged in any way, you will have to apply again for a new visa at a U.S. embassy or consulate abroad,” the State Department tells all applicants.

Instruction to avoid problems when traveling to the United States

In line with the point above, one of the State Department’s main instructions is to never remove an American visa from the passport in which it was originally issued. If this happens, the visa will immediately lose its validity for travel.

How long does a U.S. tourist visa last

In general, this permit has a maximum validity of 10 years, so in July 2026 those who applied for one in July 2016 or earlier will need to apply for a new visa soon.