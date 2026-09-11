Built-up grease and stuck food residues can become one of the most tedious problems to solve when cleaning the kitchen.

Although degreasers and detergents can help, there is a very simple alternative product that can be applied to dirty areas to loosen them more easily: baking soda.

The ideal method to degrease stove burners and remove food stuck to the oven

To prepare the mixture, you need baking soda and water. The first step will be to place the baking soda in a container and slowly add water to obtain a thick paste.

If using an average cup, the reference is to fill it halfway with baking soda and add three tablespoons of water, adjusting the amount of liquid to achieve the paste consistency.

How to apply this method on stove burners and oven

Before starting, it is essential to make sure the oven is completely cold. Then remove the racks to clear any crumbs or loose residue found inside the stove burners and oven.

Then spread the baking soda paste over the areas with grease and residue. The ideal is to let it act for 15 to 20 minutes and then remove it with a damp cloth.

Important information about this method that everyone should know

Baking soda can be applied to metal or glass, but it should not be placed on the heating elements. It is ideal to consult the manufacturer’s specific instructions to avoid any inconvenience.