Foreign nationals who want to enter the United States must apply for a U.S. visa and present a valid passport that meets the validity requirements demanded by immigration authorities.

However, Mexican citizens who have the Border Crossing Card (BCC) will be able to enter certain areas of the states of California, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas without having to apply for a visa or present a passport.

Entry to the United States without an American visa is allowed: What is Form DSP-150?

The DSP-150 Form, also known as the Border Crossing Card (BCC, in English), makes it possible to enter the United States without an American visa.

If presented without a passport , the BCC will allow entry by land or sea to various authorized border areas in the United States for up to 30 days.

If presented with a valid passport, on the other hand, the BCC can function as a B1/B2 tourist visa , which allows travel throughout the country using the means used.

It is valid for 10 years, so it is important that it be within its validity period before planning the trip.

Conditional entry: What places can be visited with the Border Crossing Card?

The only areas that can be accessed if the BCC is presented without the passport are those closest to the border , for activities such as tourism, family visits, or unpaid business trips. Among the permitted areas are:

Texas: up to 40 kilometers from the border.

California: up to 40 kilometers from the border.

New Mexico: up to 88 kilometers from the border or up to Interstate 10, whichever is farther north.

Arizona: up to 120 kilometers from the border.

Who can access Form DSP-150?

Those who meet the following requirements will be able to access the Border Crossing Card: