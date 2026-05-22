The United States government blocks, revokes, or denies the renewal of the passport of people who accumulate significant child support debts. The measure directly affects U.S. citizens who try to enter or leave the country while they have unpaid court obligations.

The regulation is enforced by the U.S. Department of State together with agencies responsible for collecting “child support”.

Who can lose their passport in the United States

The measure targets fathers or mothers who have debts exceeding 2,500 dollars for child support payments established by court order. When the debt exceeds the limit set by the federal government, the case can be reported to the Department of State to prevent the issuance or renewal of the passport.

Authorities can also revoke documents that have already been issued, which affects the ability to travel internationally.

In some cases, people who are outside the United States will only be able to receive limited documentation to return directly to the country .

The main consequences include the following:

Passport renewal denied.

Revocation of the current document .

Restrictions on entering or leaving the country.

Immigration problems during international travel.

Delays in consular procedures.

How this measure can affect Mexicans with U.S. citizenship

The regulation can affect people born in Mexico who also have U.S. citizenship or a passport issued by the United States.

In those cases, the federal government considers the holder a U.S. citizen and can apply the same restrictions related to child support debts. This includes immigration holds, passport cancellations, and limits on traveling outside the country.

Authorities recommend verifying any pending court debt before starting renewal procedures or traveling internationally with a U.S. passport.