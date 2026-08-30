The international airports in Mexico City, Bogota, Lima, and Santo Domingo do not allow passengers whose passports have expired to board, with no exceptions and regardless of the flight destination. The restriction depends exclusively on the validity of the document, not on the airline or the chosen route.

The immigration authorities of Mexico, Colombia, Peru, and the Dominican Republic confirm that the renewal process is essential for flying, and that each country sets its own requirements, costs, and deadlines. Checking the passport’s validity in advance avoids being stranded before boarding.

What happens if the passport is expired at the time of travel?

No airport allows boarding on an international flight with an expired passport, since that document proves the passenger’s identity and nationality to the destination country. The rule applies equally in Mexico City, Bogotá, Lima, and Santo Domingo.

In addition to validity, many destinations require that the passport have at least three or six months of validity remaining after the travel date. For that reason, a document nearing expiration can also complicate boarding even if it is still technically valid.

How to renew the passport in Mexico, Colombia, Peru, and the Dominican Republic?

Each country has a different agency in charge of the process, with its own requirements and processing times. Before booking a flight, it is advisable to identify which one applies according to the traveler’s passport:

Mexico (SRE)

Procedure before the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with an appointment through MiConsulado.

The cost varies according to the validity chosen: 3, 6, or 10 years.

If the previous passport is damaged, crossed out, or altered, the procedure is carried out as if it were the first time.

Colombia (Foreign Ministry)

Procedure before the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with 10-year validity for the ordinary and executive passport.

Regulated by Resolution 10927 of August 4, 2026.

The valid passport can continue to be used without changes until its expiration date.

Peru (Immigration)

There is no “renewal”: when it expires, is damaged or is lost, a new passport is processed.

Walk-in service available since May 25, 2026, on a first-come, first-served basis.

Same-day delivery, in a maximum of two hours.

Dominican Republic (DGP)

Procedure before the Directorate General of Passports, with a valid identity card and birth certificate with a QR code.

Since 2026, it is no longer necessary to wait until the passport is about to expire: it can be renewed up to two years in advance.

There are regular service and express delivery options.