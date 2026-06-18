The Mexican Military Service Law specifies in Article 11 that all military-age men, even if they live abroad, must register to obtain their military draft card and comply with the corresponding procedures.

Within that framework, any Mexican man between 18 and 40 years old who resides in the United States must complete the necessary procedure to comply with this regulation.

In 2026, it is the turn of those who turn 18, that is, men born in 2008.

How long do you have to complete the procedure to obtain the draft card?

The enlistment period began last January 2, and there is time to complete the procedure until October 15.

To fulfill this duty, they will need to go to the Consular Office and submit the following documents

Certified copy of the birth certificate issued by the Mexican Civil Registry office. Original and a copy of proof of change of residence abroad, for example, utility bills. Official photo ID. Finally, the application must be completed.

Important information for those who have to complete this procedure

The process is free and requires compliance with certain presentation requirements to take official photographs.

Authorities indicate that you should appear " without a beard, with the mustache trimmed to the height of the upper lip, short hair, no sideburns, no earrings or other objects placed on the face through piercings; and with a white or light-colored shirt “.

When the procedure is complete, a “draft card receipt certificate” will be issued, which serves as evidence that all military obligations have been met.

Specifications of the military draft card that will be received

The S.M.N. identity card issued to residents abroad contains a registration number that begins with the letter Z, which distinguishes them from those who enlisted in Mexico.

What does completing this procedure mean for Mexicans living in the United States?

In these cases, enlistment will not translate into active military training in the barracks; instead, the foreigners remain “available”.

“National Military Service at Mexico’s Consulates is carried out ‘available,’ remaining under administrative control and at the disposal of the Ministry of National Defense for one year, through Mexico’s Consular Representations Abroad,” it states.

When this period has ended, the authorities will issue the discharge certificate, which formally indicates the end of the obligation.