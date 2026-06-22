When perfecting cleaning routines for homes, more and more people are looking for homemade alternatives to solve common problems, such as bad odors.

In that trend, combining used coffee grounds with baking soda is becoming a simple and, above all, inexpensive option to implement to neutralize bad odors without needing to resort to chemical products.

Mixing used coffee grounds and baking soda: what it is for and why it is recommended

Used coffee grounds, an ingredient that is generally thrown in the trash, actually have great deodorizing and exfoliating properties, especially when combined with the effect of baking soda.

Because of its texture and its different uses, it is a great alternative for cleaning kitchen utensils, making it easier to remove dirt from difficult surfaces, such as frying pans, pots, or cutlery.

How to prepare this mixture of used coffee grounds and baking soda

The recommended proportions are as follows

Dry used coffee grounds.

Two teaspoons of baking soda.

Both ingredients should be mixed until a smooth paste is obtained. To use it for cleaning, it is advisable to combine it with a few drops of water to form a paste and then rinse.

Other tricks for cleaning and getting rid of stuck-on grease

To prevent grease from sticking to surfaces and save tedious cleaning routines, other habits can be incorporated into everyday life, such as

Preheat pots properly before any use. Use enough cooking fat to prevent food from sticking. Do not use heat that is too high. Dry the surface well before cooking. Soaking leftovers can make them easier to remove if they cannot be cleaned right away. Use pots with nonstick coatings.

Ideally, wash the pots as soon as they are done being used to remove grease more easily.