The New York Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) explains on its official website the deadlines that everyone interested in renewing their driver’s license in July must consider and respect in order to complete the process without issues.

When these periods are overlooked, the document will automatically be invalid for the renewal process, so it will be necessary to start the procedure from scratch to obtain a completely new one and drive legally in the state.

None of these people will be able to renew their driver’s license in July

Renewal is only allowed within the year before the driver’s license expires and for a maximum of two years after it has expired. This means that in July 2026, those with licenses that expired before July 2024 can no longer renew.

“Renewing your license at any time within the allowed period will not affect the expiration date of your new license or the fees,” it explains.

However, those documents that have remained expired for two years or more are no longer eligible for this process and must be updated from scratch , as if they had never been processed in the first place.

Key information about this driver’s license process is essential for driving

If you need to request an original, you will also be required to pass a knowledge and vision test, as well as complete a pre-licensing course and pass the driving test.

Penalties applied by New York: fines for those driving with an expired license

According to the authorities, the penalties for committing this type of violation depend on how long the license has been expired:

60 days or less : between $25 and $40, plus state and local surcharges

More than 60 days: from $75 to $300, also with state and local surcharges.

The details for processing this document from scratch and avoiding fines can be found by clicking here.