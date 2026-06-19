In the United States, there are regulations in different cities regarding parking and vehicle maintenance rules vehicles that must be followed to avoid issues with authorities and penalties.

In the city of Shoreview, Minnesota, an existing regulation establishes restrictions for cars parked on private property when they do not meet certain legal or mechanical conditions.

Official: parking vehicles outside properties is prohibited for those who do not meet this key requirement

According to the regulations, vehicles must have a valid license or registration and be in working condition.

Vehicles that do not meet these characteristics cannot be stored on a property unless they are inside a completely enclosed building.

The measure states that vehicles without a current license cannot be stored in yards, driveways, or open spaces on a property.

They are only allowed to be kept inside a completely enclosed structure, such as a garage.

In addition, they may not be parked on boulevards, lawns, or any other green area.

Other restrictions included in this regulation

The provision also includes recreational vehicles, such as

Trailers

Motorhomes or campers

Boats

Snowmobiles

All these items must remain on an approved surface when parked or stored in the front yard of a property.

For their part, no vehicle or recreational equipment may be parked on public property, such as

Boulevards

School parking lots

Parks

Shopping centers

It is important to note that the regulation does not prohibit owning these vehicles, but rather limits where they may be kept.