The National Meteorological Service (SMN) issued a yellow alert for storms this Thursday, August 20, with the possibility of lasting 48 hours, with special attention on the north, center, and west of Entre Rios.

According to the agency, the phenomena could include abundant rainfall in short periods, strong wind gusts, frequent lightning activity, and localized hail.

Yellow alert for storms: when the strongest phenomena will arrive

According to the weather report, the most unstable conditions are expected during the afternoon of this Thursday.

The warning covers a large area of Entre Rios and includes the possibility of storms that could intensify as the day progresses.

In Concordia, one of the cities included within the area under warning, the forecast cited by Meteored predicts rain from approximately 3 p.m. to 10 p.m..

It is recommended to pay attention to official updates and avoid unnecessary exposure during the storms.

The risks during storms in Entre Rios

The SMN warns that the storms could present different levels of intensity and be accompanied by several simultaneous phenomena:

Heavy rain in short periods.

Strong wind gusts .

Frequent lightning activity .

Localized hail .

Rainfall totals of between 15 and 30 millimeters, with the possibility of exceeding those values in isolated areas.

The combination of abundant rainfall and gusts can cause temporary flooding, falling branches or objects, and difficulties getting around, especially at the moments of greatest intensity.

The SMN recommendations in the face of the deluge

Given the possibility of strong storms, the meteorological agency recommends taking different precautions to reduce risks:

Avoid going out during the most intense moments.

Do not take out the trash and keep drains and gutters clean .

Secure objects that could be moved by the wind.

Stay away from doors and windows .

Unplug appliances and cut off the electricity if water enters the home.

If the storm catches someone outdoors, seek shelter immediately in a house, building, or enclosed vehicle.

The weather situation may be updated throughout the day, so it is essential to check the official channels of the National Meteorological Service.