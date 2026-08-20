Sneakers can build up bad odors over time, especially when they are worn for several hours on hot days, if physical activity is done, or if, for some reason, moisture is left inside them.

To combat this common problem, there is a simple trick to apply that can be put into practice using an item found in almost every home: tea bags.

Placing dry tea bags inside the shoes at night helps absorb moisture and reduce unpleasant odors.

Why is it so often recommended, and what is it for

The main purpose of this trick is to eliminate or reduce bad odors from shoes, which, after being worn, can trap moisture inside, especially if they have not had enough time to dry and air out.

Placing a dry tea bag in each sneaker can help absorb some of that moisture and reduce the intensity of the odor. In addition, depending on the type of tea used, the bags can help freshen them.

How to put the tea bag trick into practice in sneakers

The step-by-step for this home trick is simple:

Remove the insoles for better ventilation

Place dry tea bags inside each sneaker

Leave the tea bags to work overnight

Remove them in the morning

Ideally, this procedure should be carried out in a dry, well-ventilated place.