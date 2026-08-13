Getting U.S. citizenship is a common ambition, but the path to it is not that straightforward. There are a series of legal and residency requirements that must be met, which makes the process long and complex.

However, there are some elements that can make this procedure faster, and one of them has to do with the last names a person has, which can make background checks easier.

Although it does not guarantee a positive outcome, having certain last names could speed up the paperwork, especially if they have a significant historical connection to the United States, especially within the Latino community.

List of last names with easier paths to obtaining U.S. citizenship

Some of the most common last names that could make the process easier are:

Anderson

Brown

Davis

Johnson

Jones

Miller

Smith

Wilson

People with one or more of these last names could have an advantage, especially if they already have relatives who are citizens or permanent residents. In these cases, family sponsorship remains one of the fastest ways to obtain citizenship.

U.S. citizenship: what the requirements are beyond the last name

It is important to note that, although having one of these last names can speed up certain steps, it does not mean the citizenship process is completed automatically.

The most decisive factor remains meeting the established requirements of the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). These requirements include:

Have legally resided in the country for a certain period with a Green Card.

Pass the language and civics exams.

and exams. Maintain a clean immigration and legal record.

and legal record. Demonstrate continuous residence in the country.

in the country. Be physically present in the state where the application is filed for at least three months before starting the process.

These steps are essential to ensure that the applicant is fully integrated into the American community, which is key for USCIS. The path to citizenship can take time, but with patience and perseverance, it is possible to become a U.S. citizen by following the proper steps.