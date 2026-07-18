En esta noticia The verdict that sided with the man: there was material and psychological damage

A recent and historic judicial ruling international once again put up for debate how justice works when it comes to the relationship between a father, a mother, and their child. The Justice of Sao Paulo ordered a woman to compensate her ex-partner for having made him believe he was the father of her son.

A man discovered, through a scientific DNA test, that the son he had raised with devotion did not share his biological link. After suing his ex-partner for the deception, the court ruled in his favor and ordered the woman to pay 6,000 dollars as compensation for damages.

This verdict not only exposes the deep emotional wounds of a family betrayal, but also puts the focus back on the strategic value of genetic testing and corporate legal advice as the only tools capable of restoring legal truth.

The verdict that sided with the man: there was material and psychological damage

The lawsuit began when the plaintiff, driven by suspicions accumulated over time, decided to go to a specialized laboratory to undergo a compatibility test. The biochemists’ finding was unequivocal: absolute exclusion of paternity.

Before the judges, the man proved that the deliberate concealment of the truth destroyed his life plan and caused him severe psychological harm . The court determined that the mother acted in bad faith by attributing a false paternity to him, creating a direct harm that had to be financially compensated. The 6,000 dollars awarded serve as compensation for moral harm and expenses incurred under a false assumption.

The era of certainty: the key role of laboratories and certainty tests

Bioethics specialists point out that this type of judicial resolution in 2026 is possible thanks to the democratization of exclusion tests. Gone are the days of endless and costly legal proceedings to obtain a filiation order: today, high-complexity private laboratories offer DNA tests privately, confidentially, and with accuracy above 99.99% , becoming the indispensable starting point for any subsequent legal action.

Going to a certified laboratory not only clears up an existential doubt in less than a week, but also provides the affected person with a document with expert validity, shielding their strategy against any court.

According to the appeals court judge, Pastorelo Kfouri, the situation affected the dignity, honor, and family identity of the plaintiff, who registered the boy as his son, assumed emotional, social, and material responsibilities, and years later discovered that he was not the biological father.

“The mother is not required to have technical certainty about biological paternity before the genetic test. What is recognized is that, given the concrete possibility that the child was someone else’s, the omission of that circumstance violated the duties of good faith, loyalty, and transparency," the judge wrote in the ruling.