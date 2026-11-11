Heavy rain and strong winds will continue Wednesday, Nov. 11, in parts of Washington in the northwestern United States. The storm system is also affecting British Columbia, Canada.

According to the updated AccuWeather forecast Wednesday, several Pacific storms accompanied by atmospheric rivers will keep the flood risk elevated through the week.

Which areas will get the heaviest rain

Through Saturday night, 51 to 102 millimeters of rain are expected in much of the lowlands of western British Columbia, as well as in the western foothills and higher elevations of the Washington Cascades and the Olympic Peninsula.

In the coastal mountains of British Columbia, Vancouver Island and the Olympic Range, totals of 102 to 203 millimeters could accumulate, with isolated highs of up to 305. These amounts cover the full event, not just Wednesday.

The combination of rainfall and snowmelt will lead to rapid rises in streams and rivers. Saturated steep terrain will also raise the risk of landslides.

How the system will evolve heading into the weekend

The agency forecasts another round of rain from Friday through Saturday night. Over the weekend, the system will move southeast and temperatures will fall. Snow could reach pass level in British Columbia and in the northern Washington Cascades.