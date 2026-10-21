The Eventbrite platform is already listing different reggaeton parties being organized in New York for the end of October with Halloween-themed. These events combine music, dancing, and costumes, which in most cases are part of the dress code.

Among the offerings there are options with free entry under certain conditions, as well as parties organized in bars and other nightlife venues that offer different types of passes, with prices varying by event.

What Halloween-themed reggaeton parties are there for Friday, October 30?

For Friday, October 30, New York will feature different reggaeton parties for Halloween, some with free admission by prior reservation and others with prices starting at $10.

These are some of the available options:

What are the Halloween-themed reggaeton parties for Saturday, October 31?

For Saturday, October 31, Halloween day, there will also be reggaeton parties in different parts of New York, with free options and paid tickets.

Among the announced events are:

BASHMENT Halloween Party: will take place in Queens, although the exact location will be provided after purchase or reservation. Free tickets are still available and paid passes start at $23.18.

Spooky Perreo: will take place at Lot 45, Brooklyn. General admission is available from $33.85.

Saints or Sinners at Skinos NYC: will be held at 123 Washington Street, New York. Tickets start at $33.85. will be held at 123 Washington Street, New York. Tickets start at $33.85.

To check ticket availability, find out the times, and make reservations, interested parties can go to Eventbrite.