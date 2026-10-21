The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is warning drivers about the dangers of defective Takata airbag inflators, which can explode when deployed and cause serious injuries or death. The federal agency says tens of millions of vehicles in the United States remain subject to recalls involving these airbags.

According to the NHTSA, 28 people in the US have been killed by exploding Takata airbag inflators, while at least 400 others have allegedly been injured. The agency urges vehicle owners to check their vehicle identification number (VIN) for open recalls and arrange a free repair if their car is affected.

Why are Takata airbags dangerous?

The problem involves the airbag inflator, a component that generates gas to inflate the airbag during a crash. According to the NHTSA, prolonged exposure to high temperatures and humidity can cause the propellant inside the inflator to deteriorate .

When the airbag deploys, the deteriorated propellant can burn too quickly and create excessive pressure, causing the inflator to rupture. Metal fragments can then shoot into the vehicle’s cabin, potentially killing or seriously injuring occupants.

The NHTSA warns that even minor crashes can trigger an explosion. The agency says approximately 67 million Takata airbags are under recall in the United States, affecting tens of millions of vehicles.

How to check if your vehicle is affected

Drivers can check whether their vehicle has an open safety recall by entering its VIN into the NHTSA’s official recall lookup tool. The VIN is typically found on the driver’s side of the dashboard near the windshield or on the driver’s side door jamb. It also appears on vehicle registration and insurance documents.

If the search identifies an open Takata airbag recall, owners should contact an authorized dealership to arrange a repair. According to the NHTSA, recall repairs could be free of charge.

According to the NHTSA, 28 people in the US have been killed by exploding Takata airbag inflators, while at least 400 others have allegedly been injured.

The agency recommends checking for recalls at least twice a year, even if the vehicle has not received a notification by mail. Owners can also sign up for recall alerts to receive notifications about future safety recalls affecting their vehicles.

What should drivers do if their vehicle has a Takata recall?

Some vehicles are subject to specific “Do Not Drive” warnings because their defective inflators pose a particularly high risk. The NHTSA advises owners of affected vehicles to follow the instructions issued for their specific recall and arrange repairs immediately.

For example, the agency specifically warns owners of certain 2001–2003 Honda and Acura vehicles to contact Honda or a dealership immediately and drive the vehicle only to the dealership for the repair. Other vehicles may have different instructions, so drivers should check the notice associated with their VIN .

The NHTSA emphasizes that Takata airbag recalls remain a serious safety issue and that all defective airbags must be replaced. Vehicle owners can consult the agency’s official recall resources to determine whether their vehicle is affected and what steps to take.