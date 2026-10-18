With the arrival of Halloween 2026, many people begin looking for costume ideas to celebrate October 31. However, it is not always necessary to buy a new costume to take part in this date.

The American magazine Good Housekeeping, specialized in home and lifestyle, published a selection of homemade costumes that can be put together with clothing, accessories, and easy-to-find materials.

Among its ideas are movie and TV characters, music figures, and creative options that can be adapted to whatever each person has available at home.

What are the 7 easy, inexpensive costumes for Halloween 2026?

These are seven ideas included in Good Housekeeping’s selection that can serve as inspiration for putting together a costume without needing to buy a full outfit.

1- Bob Dylan

To recreate the style of the American musician, you can use a black shirt, pants in the same color, and sunglasses.

The magazine highlights that dark clothing makes it possible to put together a good part of the outfit. As a finishing touch, you can add some musical accessory.

2- Inside Out characters

The characters from the movie Inside Out are an alternative for those looking for an individual or group costume.

The idea is to choose an emotion and use clothing in colors that identify it. For example, blue clothing can serve as a starting point to represent Sadness.

3- Severance characters

The series Severance offers an easy option for those who have office clothes in their closet.

You can use a shirt, dress pants, and other formal-style clothing. The idea is especially practical for putting together a costume at the last minute.

4- Peppa Pig

To portray Peppa Pig, the magazine suggests using a red or pink dress and rain boots.

Details made with craft materials can be added to complete the character. It is also an alternative for putting together family costumes.

5- Gilmore Girls characters

The series Gilmore Girls makes it possible to recreate the style of characters such as Rory, Lorelai, or Luke using everyday clothes.

According to Good Housekeeping, it is an option that can be adapted both for one person and for a group of friends.

6- Abbott Elementary characters

Another alternative is to take inspiration from the teachers in the series Abbott Elementary.

The idea can be put together with common clothing, such as dresses, shirts, or cardigans. The magazine notes that much of the clothing is probably already in the closet.

7- Beanie Babies

The classic Beanie Babies stuffed animals can also become a homemade costume.

To recreate them, you can use a hoodie, ears made with felt, and a red cardboard tag in the shape of a heart. The latter can be fastened with a ribbon around the neck.

How can you prepare a Halloween costume without spending too much money?

The ideas presented by the magazine show that it is possible to make use of clothing and accessories available at home to recreate recognizable characters.

Before buying new materials, it is advisable to check the closet and choose a costume that can be adapted to the clothes you already have.

You can also use cardstock, ribbons, and other craft items to add details that help improve the character.