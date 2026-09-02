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Kitchen sponges are one of the items used most by everyone in everyday life, so they can become a favorable place for the accumulation of germs.

For this reason, the specialist in pediatric infectious diseases at Cleveland Clinic, Frank Esper, advises replacing them frequently and paying special attention to their condition.

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Why can sponges accumulate germs

Cross-contamination occurs when an object contains allergens, toxic materials, or microorganisms capable of causing disease.

According to the expert, this problem often occurs in the kitchen. A contaminated surface or utensil can become a vehicle for moving microorganisms from one place to another, especially when proper hygiene practices are not applied.

Paso a paso: cómo desinfectar tu esponja de cocina en el microondas. Fuente: Shutterstock.

Among the bacteria that may be related to food contamination are Salmonella, E. coli, and Listeria.

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“Sponges should be changed at least every two weeks,” according to the expert

Among his recommendations to reduce the risk of contamination is to change sponges every two weeks at a minimum.

The expert also warns that they should be discarded sooner if they begin to look unpleasant or smell bad.

However, this practice should be accompanied by other precautions such as washing your hands for 20 seconds, cleaning while cooking, or using separate cutting boards for cooked and raw foods, among other examples.