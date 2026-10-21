Elon Musk, 55, promised to give one SpaceX share to every child in the United States next year, an initiative that, if carried out for the country’s next 72 million minors , would represent a multibillion-dollar operation.

“Next year, I will give one of my SpaceX shares to every child in America. This will be the first of many”, the magnate tweeted last Monday, October 19, although he did not explain how he will make the transfers or what requirements the beneficiaries will have to meet.

How much is a SpaceX share worth?

The price of SpaceX shares makes it possible to gauge the financial scope of Musk’s promise. According to Wednesday, October 21’s quotation, each share stood at around $162.61.

For a family with two children, the combined amount today would be $325.22, provided the initiative goes ahead under the announced conditions.

It is worth noting that, looking ahead to next year, the share price may go up or down and, therefore, the final amount to be received could be different.

How many children would receive SpaceX shares

The proposal would cover some 72 million minors under 18 in the country, according to the estimate from the United States Census Bureau.

If each one received a share valued at $162.61, the theoretical total value of the operation would be around $11,708 million. This is an illustrative calculation based on the indicated quotation and the estimated number of minors.

When will he give away the shares

The businessman said he will make the delivery during 2027, but he has not yet given a specific date.

What is known about SpaceX’s financial situation

The promise comes after an important period for SpaceX’s shareholding structure. According to the information published about the transaction, the company went public in June 2026 and Musk retained between 42% and 43% of its shares.

In its first published financial accounts, corresponding to the first half of 2026, the company reported net losses of $5.488 million, a year-on-year increase of 257%.

With information from EFE.