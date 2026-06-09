The state of Maryland requires a vision test for all drivers aged 40 or older to renew their license. Without that certification, the Motor Vehicle Administration (MVA) rejects the application and driving with an expired license is illegal in the state.

The rule applies to all renewal methods: online, by kiosk, by mail, or in person . The exam must be no more than two years old when it is submitted. The MVA sends an expiration notice at least 60 days in advance.

What vision requirements does Maryland impose to renew a license after age 40?

To obtain an unrestricted license, the driver must meet three conditions simultaneously: functional vision in both eyes, visual acuity of 20/40 or better in each eye, and a continuous visual field of at least 140 degrees.

Those who do not meet those values may receive a restricted license —such as a requirement to use corrective lenses— or have their renewal denied outright. People with diagnosed vision conditions should make sure their medical documentation is up to date before starting the process.

How do you complete the vision test to renew your driver’s license?

The exam can be performed by any doctor or optometrist. There are three ways to submit the results to the MVA:

Options for submitting the exam

MVA-authorized provider: the specialist sends the results electronically to the agency.

Unauthorised provider: the driver brings the completed official form to their renewal appointment or includes it if renewing by mail.

At MVA offices: staff administers the test on the spot, free of charge and without an appointment.