The state of Virginia, in the United States, allows the suspension of the driver’s license for those who accumulate a child support debt of US$5,000 or more or are 90 days behind on payments. The measure only takes effect 30 days after official notification to the debtor.

The provision is part of the Virginia Code and is enforced by the Department of Motor Vehicles together with the state’s Department of Social Services.

What changes when a driver’s license is suspended for child support debt?

The suspension is neither automatic nor immediate. Before it is applied, the Department of Social Services must notify the debtor by certified mail or electronic means, and from that moment, the 30-day period begins.

The process applies to those who owe US$5,000 or more, are 90 days late, or do not respond to a court summons in a paternity or child support case. The person can request a court hearing within those 30 days to stop the process.

Reasons that trigger the suspension

Child support debt of US$5,000 or more

90 days or more late on payments

Failure to comply with a court summons, order, or subpoena related to paternity or child support

What should those affected by child support debt do in the United States?

Losing the license directly impacts daily life: it makes it harder to get to work, take children to school, or handle basic errands. That is why the regulations provide alternatives before applying the penalty.

Those who have already lost their license can get it back if they pay the debt in full or if they sign a payment agreement for up to 10 years, with an initial contribution of at least US$600 or 5% of the total amount owed. They can also request a restricted license from the court for specifically authorized uses, which does not allow them to drive commercial vehicles.