For those who appreciate scenting rooms, the range of available product options is varied, as there are alternatives designed for every taste and area of the home.

In this trend, citrus peels, such as orange and mandarin, are excellent allies in creating homemade room fragrances. When combined with aromatic spices such as cinnamon, they offer the opportunity to scent any environment without the need to incur significant expenses.

Boiling mandarin, orange, and cinnamon peels: ingredients to put this home trick into practice

To prepare this mixture, it will be essential to have the following components:

1 liter of water

Peels of mandarin and orange (the amount will vary depending on the intensity of the required aroma)

(the amount will vary depending on the intensity of the required aroma) 2 sticks of cinnamon

Instructions for preparing the mixture

Combine all the ingredients in a pot.

Simmer for 15 minutes, uncovered and with the room doors open so that the aroma spreads throughout the home.

Once the mixture has cooled, it can be strained and poured into a spray bottle to use as a room freshener as appropriate. If desired, a few drops of essential oil can be added.

How to enhance the effect of this mixture

The combination of soaps and essential oils that belong to the same aromatic family is an optimal alternative to intensify the fragrance and ensure its prolonged presence in the environment.

In order to achieve a refreshing atmosphere while preserving a relaxing and welcoming environment for various occasions, the mixture can be sprayed on rugs, curtains, and cushions.