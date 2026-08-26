The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will automatically revoke the driver’s license of those who accumulate two convictions within a 12-month period for reckless driving or aggressive driving. The measure applies to all drivers registered in that state.

The provision is part of the North Carolina General Code, in section §20-17 , which regulates the grounds for mandatory license revocation. The rule also provides for the combination of both offenses within the same period to trigger the sanction.

Which offenses lead to the loss of the license?

The law states that revocation is triggered by the accumulation, within 12 months, of two charges for reckless driving, two charges for aggressive driving, or a combination of one charge of each type. Any of these three variants results in the same penalty.

There is also an aggravated ground: a single conviction for aggressive or reckless driving may be enough for revocation if it occurred while the person was illegally transporting alcoholic beverages for sale.

Offenses that trigger revocation for repeat offenses:

Two charges of reckless driving in 12 months

Two charges of aggressive driving in 12 months

One charge of each type within the same period

How does this measure affect drivers?

For the driver, the direct consequence is the total loss of the right to drive with a valid license. Revocation is mandatory by the DMV once it receives the record of the corresponding convictions.

The rule does not depend on the severity of the damage caused in each individual offense, but rather on repeat offenses within the established period. That is why specialists recommend that drivers with a history of traffic violations pay special attention to their recent record.