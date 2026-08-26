When it comes to buying groceries, household products and other goods in bulk, Sam’s Club and Costco are two of the best-known membership warehouse chains in the United States. Both offer lower prices on large quantities, private-label products and additional services, but their memberships and shopping experience are not exactly the same.

The biggest differences appear in the annual membership fee, available benefits, shopping tools and store locations. Understanding those distinctions can help determine which option makes more sense for each household.

How much does a Sam’s Club membership cost?

Sam’s Club, owned by Walmart, offers two main membership levels.

The basic Club membership costs $50 per year, while the Plus membership costs $110 annually. Both include a second membership card for another person in the household, member-only fuel savings, free curbside pickup on eligible orders and special offers.

The Plus plan adds several benefits, including 2% cash back on eligible purchases, up to $500 per year, free shipping on qualifying online orders of $50 or more, free club delivery on qualifying orders and additional discounts on pharmacy and optical services.

Another advantage is that Sam’s Club allows members to use Scan & Go, a feature that lets shoppers scan their purchases with the app while they shop and pay without going through a traditional checkout line.

How much does a Costco membership cost?

Costco has three membership options: Gold Star for $65 per year, Business for $65 and Executive for $130.

The Business membership requires documentation showing that the customer operates a business, while the main difference between Gold Star and Executive is the additional benefits offered with the more expensive plan.

Both Gold Star and Executive members receive two membership cards, can shop online and in warehouses, and have access to services such as optical, automotive and pharmacy departments. Costco also advertises a 100% satisfaction guarantee for its memberships.

The Executive membership offers 2% annual cash back on eligible purchases, with a maximum of $1,000, as well as discounts through Costco Services.

Sam’s Club or Costco: which membership is cheaper?

For the basic plans, Sam’s Club has the lower annual price.

Membership Annual cost Sam’s Club Club $50 Costco Gold Star $65 Sam’s Club Plus $110 Costco Executive $130

That means the entry-level Sam’s Club membership costs $15 less per year than Costco’s standard Gold Star option.

However, price is not the only factor to consider. The value of each membership depends on how frequently someone shops, which products they purchase and which services they use.

What are the biggest differences between the two?

One of the clearest distinctions is the shopping experience.

Sam’s Club offers curbside pickup and Scan & Go, while Costco does not offer those same features. For shoppers who want to spend less time inside the warehouse or avoid checkout lines, these tools can make Sam’s Club particularly convenient.

There is also a difference in the number of locations. Sam’s Club says it has almost 600 clubs across the United States and Puerto Rico, while Costco reports more than 800 locations worldwide.

Both chains also have their own private-label brands. Sam’s Club sells products under Member’s Mark, while Costco’s well-known private label is Kirkland Signature.

Which store has better prices and products?

There isn’t necessarily a universal winner when it comes to prices and product selection.

Both retailers offer promotions and sell popular brands across categories such as food, clothing and household products. However, the better choice can vary depending on what someone regularly buys and where they live.

For that reason, shoppers who frequently purchase specific products may benefit from comparing the prices and availability at their nearest Sam’s Club and Costco before choosing a membership.

Can you shop without a membership?

There are also differences in who can access the stores without being a member.

At Sam’s Club, the optical center, pharmacy and café are open to the public. The retailer also allows some online purchases without a membership, although customers can lose access to member-only prices and may have to pay a service fee on certain items.

Costco, on the other hand, generally requires a membership to shop or enter its warehouse, with an exception for pharmacy access.

Memberships are also not interchangeable. A Sam’s Club membership cannot be used at Costco, and a Costco membership cannot be used at Sam’s Club.

So, which one is better?

The answer ultimately depends on how you shop.

Sam’s Club may be a better fit for shoppers who prioritize a lower entry price, curbside pickup and the convenience of Scan & Go. Its Plus membership can also be attractive to people who expect to take advantage of the cash-back and delivery benefits.

Costco may appeal more to shoppers who prefer its product selection, Kirkland Signature brand, broader network of locations or Executive membership benefits.

For many customers, however, the most practical choice may simply be the warehouse that is closest to home. If both stores offer comparable prices and products, saving time, fuel and travel costs can make a bigger difference than a small variation in membership fees.