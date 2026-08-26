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Placing mint leaves inside the oven and the microwave when they are turned off is a home trick that can be used to deodorize these appliances in a completely natural way.
Thanks to its intense aroma, mint helps leave a feeling of freshness and reduce persistent odors that often remain trapped, especially after cooking or heating foods with high lipid content.
Putting mint leaves in the oven and microwave: why it is recommended
Placing these leaves on the oven trays after cooking is a homemade way to help freshen the appliance’s interior.
How to put this home trick with mint leaves into practice
The preparation is simple
- Wash fresh mint leaves
- Dry them with napkins
- Place them in an open container
- Insert this container only with the appliance turned off
- Leave them to work overnight
During this time, the leaves will gradually release their aroma and leave a feeling of freshness inside.
What are the best times to apply the mint leaf trick inside the oven and microwave
In general, the trick is usually used
- After cooking foods with strong odors
- After cleaning the oven or microwave
- When the appliance remains unused for several hours
It is important to note that this trick should be used as a complement to routine cleaning, not to replace it.