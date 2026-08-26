Placing mint leaves inside the oven and the microwave when they are turned off is a home trick that can be used to deodorize these appliances in a completely natural way.

Thanks to its intense aroma, mint helps leave a feeling of freshness and reduce persistent odors that often remain trapped, especially after cooking or heating foods with high lipid content.

Putting mint leaves in the oven and microwave: why it is recommended

Placing these leaves on the oven trays after cooking is a homemade way to help freshen the appliance’s interior.

How to put this home trick with mint leaves into practice

The preparation is simple

Wash fresh mint leaves

Dry them with napkins

Place them in an open container

Insert this container only with the appliance turned off

Leave them to work overnight

During this time , the leaves will gradually release their aroma and leave a feeling of freshness inside.

What are the best times to apply the mint leaf trick inside the oven and microwave

In general, the trick is usually used

After cooking foods with strong odors

After cleaning the oven or microwave

When the appliance remains unused for several hours