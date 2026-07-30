The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) of the state of New York establishes a points system to monitor drivers’ traffic violations. When a certain number of points are accumulated, the state may suspend the driver’s license.

The purpose of this mechanism is to keep the behavior of high-risk drivers under control and promote effective road safety , to avoid accidents involving collisions with other vehicles, pedestrians, or infrastructure.

The Government will suspend all these driver’s licenses: How does New York’s points system work?

The New York DMV points system serves to identify drivers who repeatedly or seriously commit traffic violations.

In this way, each time a driver is penalized for certain violations, the agency adds a certain number of points to their driving record.

Accumulating many points can lead to fines, payment of the Driver Responsability Assessment (DRA), increased insurance costs and, as a final measure, suspension or revocation of the driver’s license.

How many points does exceeding the 40 mph speed limit add?

Starting in 2026, if the speed limit is exceeded by more than 40 mph, 11 points are added to the driver’s record. This amount may lead to license penalties such as suspension or revocation.

Other ways to lose your driver’s license: In what cases can a driver’s license be suspended?

The New York DMV may suspend or revoke a driver’s license for reasons unrelated to the points system, such as:

Being convicted of a serious violation .

Accumulating too many violations within a certain period.

Driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Driving without mandatory insurance.

Failing to respond or appear for a violation citation.

Failing to pay the DRA when required.

Failing to file a required report after a traffic accident.

Failing to pay child support when there is a suspension order.

Maintaining tax debts with the state.

Failing to comply with the restrictions applicable to drivers with graduated licenses.

Providing false information when applying for a license or vehicle registration.

It is recommended to follow state driving rules to avoid sanctions and penalties that could restrict driving a vehicle.