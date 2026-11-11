Before the December school break begins, preschool, elementary and middle school students at all public and private schools within the National Education System will enjoy a long weekend with no classes.

According to the school calendar, Friday, Nov. 27, will be the third and final 2026 School Technical Council, or CTE, session planned by the Secretariat of Public Education, or SEP, which requires schools to suspend classes for students. Teachers and administrative staff, however, must report to work.

That same week, from Nov. 23 to 27, teachers must record and report evaluation results.

Students’ vacation break officially begins Dec. 21

The SEP set in its school calendar that the official start of the vacation break will be from Monday, Dec. 21 to Jan. 5.

Note that preschool, elementary, and middle school students at all public schools and private schools affiliated with the National Education System will have Wednesday, Jan. 6, marked as a suspension of classes for staff duties, which means students will return to class on Thursday, Jan. 7.

Classes and recesses without cellphones move forward

The Secretariat of Public Education is continuing its campaigns on the already in effect policy of in-effect device use in schools. This national policy began Nov. 3 in public and private elementary and middle schools, with the goal of ensuring that girls, boys and teens “make the most of every moment at school.”

With this action, authorities aim to “help them focus on class, discover a love of reading, play, do sports and strengthen relationships,” while reducing digital distractions in the classroom.