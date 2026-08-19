Citizens of the United States who plan to travel to Mexico should pay special attention to the validity of their passport before buying a ticket or showing up at the airport.

Having a valid document is essential to avoid problems during the trip and at immigration checkpoints.

Mexican authorities set specific requirements for international travelers, and in certain cases, it is necessary to present a valid and current passport.

What happens if you try to enter Mexico with an expired passport?

One of the main questions before traveling is whether a U.S. passport nearing expiration can be used to enter Mexico.

The first thing the traveler must check is the exact expiration date shown on the document. A passport that has already expired cannot be used as a valid travel document.

Likewise, depending on the destination and the characteristics of the trip, there may be additional requirements related to the minimum validity of the document.

That is why, before traveling, it is advisable to check the updated conditions established by the Mexican authorities and make sure the passport is in good condition and valid.

Mexico blocks entry into the country for people who do not have a valid passport

Validity depends mainly on the age of the person when they received the document.

U.S. passports issued to people 16 years old or older generally have a validity of 10 years.

For those under 16, passports have a validity of 5 years.

This means that the issue date can help roughly calculate when a renewal is due, but it does not mean that Mexico will automatically reject a passport simply because it was issued years ago.

What matters is that the document remains valid and meets the applicable entry requirements.

The passport U.S. citizens must present

For international travel, citizens of the United States must have a valid travel document that meets the requirements of the destination country.

In the case of Mexico, U.S. travelers must first verify the entry conditions that apply to their trip.

Arriving at the airport with an expired passport can cause problems during boarding or at immigration control, so it is not advisable to wait until the last minute to check your documents.

How do you renew a U.S. passport?

Adult U.S. citizens who meet certain requirements can renew their passport by mail using Form DS-82.

To complete the process, they must provide:

Properly completed Form DS-82 .

The U.S. passport they want to renew.

A photograph that meets the official requirements.

Payment of the corresponding fee.

Any additional documentation that the State Department may request.

The application must be mailed following the official instructions included in the form.

Can children under 16 renew their passports?

U.S. passports for children under 16 years old are not renewed through the same procedure as adult passports.

When a minor’s passport expires, a new application must be submitted, and the requirements for issuing a child’s passport must be met.

That is why families planning to travel to Mexico should review the documents of every member of the group in advance, not just those of the adults.