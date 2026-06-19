In Illinois the authorities maintain in force a regulation that requires all companies responsible for measuring electricity consumption to inspect meters for signs of tampering or energy theft for the use of, for example, air conditioners or other electronic devices.

Regulated by the Illinois Administrative Code, this measure seeks to guarantee the integrity of metering systems and details the protocols that must be followed when irregularities are detected at a property.

They will go door to door to punish those who used air conditioning or other electronic devices illegally

The regulation determines that all metering service providers (MSPs in English) must carry out inspections of the sites where the meters are located.

Technicians will look for

Meter tampering

Energy theft

Illegal or clandestine connections

Security breaches in metering equipment

When service is stolen, whether to use an air conditioner or any other device that requires power , the company must immediately notify the electric distribution provider.

What happens when illegal energy use is detected

The violation must be reported within the next 24 business hours, providing

A description of the evidence found

The actions taken by the metering provider

The contact information at the inspected site

The meter data and the associated account data

If the situation is not brought into compliance within the following 10 business days, the meter and the affected equipment will be replaced to end the illegal practice.

In these cases, companies will coordinate actions to rectify the situation and the use of the service may be compromised during the process.