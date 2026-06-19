En esta noticia
In Illinois the authorities maintain in force a regulation that requires all companies responsible for measuring electricity consumption to inspect meters for signs of tampering or energy theft for the use of, for example, air conditioners or other electronic devices.
Regulated by the Illinois Administrative Code, this measure seeks to guarantee the integrity of metering systems and details the protocols that must be followed when irregularities are detected at a property.
They will go door to door to punish those who used air conditioning or other electronic devices illegally
The regulation determines that all metering service providers (MSPs in English) must carry out inspections of the sites where the meters are located.
Technicians will look for
- Meter tampering
- Energy theft
- Illegal or clandestine connections
- Security breaches in metering equipment
When service is stolen, whether to use an air conditioner or any other device that requires power, the company must immediately notify the electric distribution provider.
What happens when illegal energy use is detected
The violation must be reported within the next 24 business hours, providing
- A description of the evidence found
- The actions taken by the metering provider
- The contact information at the inspected site
- The meter data and the associated account data
If the situation is not brought into compliance within the following 10 business days, the meter and the affected equipment will be replaced to end the illegal practice.
In these cases, companies will coordinate actions to rectify the situation and the use of the service may be compromised during the process.