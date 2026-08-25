The U.S. passport is an essential document for those citizens and naturalized foreigners who intend to travel internationally, since it is among the indispensable requirements for carrying out such plans.

In this context, it is crucial to keep its validity up to date to prevent complications with airlines when entering or leaving the country, since trying to travel with an expired passport is not only illegal in the United States, but can also cause serious problems with airlines, which could even result in being barred from traveling until the established requirements are met.

Reasons why failing to comply with this procedure could cause problems when entering or leaving the United States

The U.S. passport has a total validity of 10 years for adults and 5 years for minors under 16. Once this period is exceeded, the document will be considered expired and will lose all validity for travel.

In addition to inconveniences with federal authorities, airlines will require a valid passport in order to board the flight, which makes timely renewal essential to avoid setbacks .

In practice, no one will be able to enter or leave the country without problems with an expired passport, since its international protection has expired.

Essential information that is crucial to know about these passports

Although the United States, in general terms, cannot deny a citizen entry into the country solely because their passport is expired, attempting to travel in such circumstances violates the law, which could result in significant delays or complicated immigration procedures.

On the other hand, the different airlines are indeed authorized to prevent boarding the plane if the passenger does not have a passport that meets all legal requirements.

What legal provisions govern leaving the United States with expired passports

According to the United States Code ( Title 8, § 1185 ) - Travel control of citizens and foreigners, a federal regulation is established that:

“Except as provided by the President and subject to the limitations and exceptions he authorizes, it shall be unlawful for any U.S. citizen to enter or leave the country without a valid passport.”

In that context, in September 2026 all adult passports issued before September 2016 and all children’s passports issued before September 2021 expire.

The only passport recognized at international airports

One crucial point that those traveling abroad should keep in mind is that, although the United States issues both the passport booklet and the passport card, the only one valid for international flights is the passport booklet.

On the other hand, the card is used only as proof of identity and for some land or sea trips to adjacent regions.