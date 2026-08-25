Rosemary is a very versatile plant that, in addition to being used for cooking, also forms part of various tricks and home remedies.

Recently, a simple practice has become popular: placing rosemary branches in a jar of water and leaving it inside the bedroom.

According to those who recommend this method, the plant’s natural aroma can help create a sense of freshness and a more pleasant atmosphere in the room.

What is placing a jar with rosemary and water in the bedroom for?

The main reason why many people place a jar with rosemary and water in their room is to take advantage of the fresh aroma given off by its leaves.

Among the benefits commonly attributed to this practice are:

Naturally scenting the bedroom .

Providing a feeling of freshness to the room.

Promoting a more pleasant space for rest.

Enjoying rosemary’s characteristic aroma for several days.

The water helps keep the branches fresh for longer, allowing the plant to retain its natural fragrance.

What benefits does the aroma of rosemary have?

Rosemary (Rosmarinus officinalis) contains essential oils responsible for its intense scent.

Various studies have analyzed rosemary’s aroma for its possible relationship with:

A sense of well-being.

Mental stimulation and concentration.

A reduction in the perception of fatigue in certain circumstances.

However, these effects may vary from person to person and should not be interpreted as proven medicinal properties for treating illnesses or sleep disorders.

How do you prepare a jar with rosemary and water?

This preparation does not require special ingredients and can be done in a few minutes.

It is only necessary to have:

A clean glass jar or container.

Fresh water.

Several branches of fresh rosemary.

For a better result, just fill the container with water and insert the branches, leaving part of them outside the liquid.

Then, it is recommended to place the jar on a bedside table, a dresser, or a shelf in the bedroom.