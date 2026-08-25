Mold can quickly become a problem in the shower because bathrooms are constantly exposed to moisture and humidity. Small spots can often be cleaned at home, but larger mold growth may require professional help.

Regular cleaning and proper ventilation are also important to keep mold from returning. Here are two simple methods that can help remove mold from shower surfaces.

How to remove mold with hydrogen peroxide

Hydrogen peroxide can help break down mold. To use it, mix equal parts warm water and hydrogen peroxide in a spray bottle. Spray the affected areas and let the solution sit for 20 minutes to an hour.

Then scrub the mold with a brush, rinse with warm water, and dry the surface with a clean microfiber towel.

How to remove mold with white vinegar

White vinegar is another option for treating mold. Mix equal parts warm water and white vinegar in a spray bottle and apply the solution to the affected areas.

Let it sit for 20 minutes to an hour, then scrub and rinse with water. The solution can be reapplied afterward to help prevent mold from growing back, and the area should be allowed to air-dry.

Regular cleaning and proper ventilation are also important to keep mold from returning. Gemini

How to keep mold from coming back

Removing mold is only part of the process. Keeping the shower dry and reducing humidity can help prevent new growth.

Run the bathroom fan while showering and leave the door open afterward when possible. Regularly clean and dry the shower, and consider using a dehumidifier if humidity remains high. Southern Living recommends keeping bathroom humidity below 50% and following a weekly cleaning routine.

Protective gear is also important when cleaning mold. Gloves and a mask can help reduce exposure, while proper ventilation helps keep mold particles from lingering in the air.

Bleach is not recommended in the source’s guide because it can pose inhalation risks and may damage some shower materials.