Traffic violations in the United States can involve more than just fines. Each jurisdiction has different systems that help identify risky drivers and sanction them.

Illinois, Texas, California, New York, and Florida maintain different criteria when it comes to sanctioning a driver for accumulating violations and repeat offenses. While some use a points system, others mainly consider the number and severity of the offenses committed.

Chicago disables driver’s licenses, according to what is established by the Illinois Secretary of State

In Illinois, a points system is used that adds a certain number of points to the driving record and is regulated by the Secretary of State. When drivers aged 21 or older accumulate as many as three traffic violations with points within a 12-month period, a review can be triggered to determine the type of sanction.

When the Government decides to suspend a driver’s license, the duration depends on the number of points and the record. For a driver with no recent suspensions, a suspension occurs when 15 points or more are accumulated. The most serious cases and higher point totals often end in revocation.

Dallas suspends driver’s licenses for those who commit these offenses, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety

In Texas, violations can be reflected through points on the driver’s record. A common traffic violation that does not cause an accident adds 2 points, while an offense that ends in a collision can add 3 points. Among the riskiest behaviors are speeding, unsafe lane changes and failing to use the turn signal correctly.

The repeated accumulation of violations can put the right to drive at risk, since committing around four or more traffic violations within a year can lead to the suspension of the driver’s license.

Los Angeles will revoke the driver’s license of people who violate the California Vehicle Code

California is governed by the Vehicle Code and the Negligent Operator Treatment System (NOTS) to identify those who accumulate violations and are involved in accidents related to their driving.

In the case of a regular license, a driver is considered negligent when they reach:

4 points in 12 months

6 points in 24 months

8 points in 36 months

Each time a limit is reached, the DMV can impose a one-year supervision period that includes six months of license suspension.

New York withholds and revokes the right to drive for people who incur this point total

The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) of New York assigns points depending on the severity of the violation on the scale established by the state. Among the offenses that most increase the record are speeding, reckless driving, and the use of a phone or electronic devices while driving. In addition, reaching 6 points within 18 months already requires the driver to pay the driver responsibility assessment fee.

The limit that must be reached for a driver’s license to be suspended is 11 points within a 24-month period. When that amount is reached or exceeded, the DMV notifies the driver that their license will be suspended. Some serious violations may also cause a suspension or revocation regardless of the total accumulated.

Miami revokes licenses from drivers who commit these traffic violations according to the Florida Statute

Florida also has a progressive points system. The State Statute establishes suspensions of:

Up to 30 days when 12 points are accumulated in 12 months.

Up to three months when 18 points are reached in 18 months.

Up to one year if 24 points are added within 36 months.

The amount assigned depends on the violation:

Reckless driving adds 4 points

Leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage can add 6 points.

Many other common traffic violations add three. Therefore, several offenses committed within a relatively short period can directly result in the temporary suspension of the driver’s license