Millions of people in the United States remain alert to weather updates amid a context of severe storms, heavy rain, and strong winds that will last throughout the week.

Forecasts indicate that this weather pattern will continue moving from the Plains toward the East Coast.

Severe weather alert: rain, storms, and wind gusts

According to experts at AccuWeather, for today, Wednesday, the forecast indicates that the risk areas will cover sectors of

Eastern Colorado

Eastern New Mexico

Nebraska

Wyoming

Kansas

Oklahoma

the Texas Panhandle

Missouri

Arkansas

The main threats will be large hail, flash flooding, some isolated tornadoes, and wind gusts capable of reaching 80 mph.

In addition, later today, locally severe storms could move farther south and east, reaching parts of the lower Mississippi River Valley, Alabama, and sections of the central Gulf Coast.

By Thursday, the storm area could expand even further.

What are the forecasts for this weekend?

Rain is expected to move this weekend toward the northern Plains and the Midwest, where the risk of thunderstorms with hail and even isolated tornadoes remains.