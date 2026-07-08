The storms, heavy rain, and dangerous winds will continue over the next 48 hours in much of the United States, with a new round of severe weather that will mark the first week of this month.

Experts are keeping the alerts in place for the possibility of flash floods, suspensions of outdoor activities, and lightning.

48 hours of alert: deluge and storms during the coming days in these areas

According to specialists at AccuWeather, the risk of severe weather will persist this week in twelve states, a stretch that extends from Texas to Wisconsin.

The wind gusts during these storms will be at least 58 mph or 93.3 kilometers per hour, although the risks also include

Large hail.

Torrential rain.

Localized flooding.

However, it is explained that although these rains raise alerts for severe phenomena, they may also be beneficial for local crops.

Wednesday and Thursday: alert for severe weather caused by new storms

The weather forecasts indicate that during Wednesday and Thursday, the storms will follow a similar pattern across the Great Plains and the Midwest, with new systems capable of producing

Strong winds.

Hail.

Heavy rain.

Flash floods.

For these days, lightning is expected, and the risk of flooding will also intensify for the Dakotas, Nebraska, Iowa, and Minnesota.