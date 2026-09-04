En esta noticia Niño Prodigio's horoscope for each sign this Friday

Víctor Florencio has shared on his website the horoscope for each zodiac sign for this Friday, September 4, 2026. In addition, "Niño Prodigio" has recommended how to approach the day to face it in the best way.

Based on Western astrology, the astrologer has explained how the fire signs ( Aries, Leo and Sagittarius ), water signs ( Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces ), air signs ( Gemini, Libra and Aquarius ) and earth signs ( Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn ) will fare.

Friday of guidance: the Moon in Sagittarius in trine with Jupiter in Leo boosts confidence to follow what ignites your heart; by regaining your sense of purpose, each step finds direction.

Niño Prodigio's horoscope for each sign this Friday

Aries

Today your self-esteem will shine brightly. You will feel more secure in your abilities and talents, which will allow you to resume and bring forward projects that you used to put off. It is an ideal time to take advantage of this renewed energy and apply everything you have learned so far.

An interesting opportunity could appear linked to a trip, studies, or connecting with people from other places. This event may be the boost you need to take a big step toward your goals. Stay alert to the signs the universe sends you, as they may guide you toward an important transformation in your life. Today your enthusiasm and creativity will be on the rise, allowing you to spot opportunities that previously went unnoticed. Do not hesitate to pursue your dreams firmly. Remember that every step counts on the road to success and that your effort will bear fruit. Whatever the challenge, remember that you have the inner strength to overcome it. Today your self-confidence will be your best ally; hold on to it and keep moving forward with determination. The coming days are loaded with opportunities, so make the most of this positive energy.

Taurus

You are going through a process of deep transformation, in which your inner self is beginning to unfold. It is an ideal time to go beyond the usual and recognize truths about yourself that you had kept hidden. Reflect on your past experiences and how they have shaped your present.

Today you will have the chance to open yourself to new approaches and clarify situations that once seemed tangled. Take advantage of this stage to heal and let go of everything that no longer serves you. Your origins are key; rely on them to guide your inner process of change. By reconnecting with your past, you will gain greater clarity: a memory or a past experience may point you toward the path to follow. Do not shy away from exploring those emotions, as they will lead you to self-discovery and growth. Keep in mind that internal transformation not only affects your own life, but also that of the people around you. Try to surround yourself with people who support you on this path and be encouraged to share what you discover; the journey of self-knowledge is more beautiful when lived in company.

Leo

Today the energies of the cosmos favor love, creativity, and pleasure. If you do not have a partner, it is very possible that you will run into someone cheerful who catches your attention. It is a perfect time to open your heart and create new bonds.

Leisure activities will be an excellent way to show your skills and enthusiasm. Make a point of attending gatherings, playing sports, or devoting time to what you are passionate about. Your good vibes will attract people with similar interests. Do not forget that play and enjoyment are pillars of your emotional balance. Give yourself permission to try, take risks, and discover new facets of yourself. Imagination will be on your side, so use it to let your ideas run free and get your projects underway.

Today, any moment can turn into an opportunity to stand out. Listen to your intuition and dare to show yourself as you are. Life is a party, and you are destined to be the protagonist of your own story.

Virgo

This is a favorable day to focus on family projects.

Reconnecting with your roots will allow you to enrich yourself with the perspective of those around you.

Getting an initiative off the ground from your home can give you satisfaction and rekindle your sense of purpose.

Something linked to your home or your personal history could acquire a new meaning.

A memory or a past experience may offer you a fresh perspective on yourself and your surroundings. Do not underestimate the value of your experiences; your path has brought you to where you are today. Dedicate this day to thinking about your roots and how they have shaped your current life. Introspection will help you better understand your path and give you the clarity needed to move toward your goals. Keep in mind that the support of family and friends will be key in this process: share your ideas and ask for advice.

Libra

Today communication will flow in your favor, making it easier to connect with friends, colleagues, and people who share your interests. You will seem more sociable and will be able to express your ideas clearly, which will allow you to build valuable connections. Take advantage of this momentum to get closer to your social circle and share what you think. Along the way, new opportunities, lessons, and shared experiences will arise. The exchange of ideas will be enriching and may lead to interesting projects. Remember that cooperation is essential now. Working with others will help you achieve more ambitious goals and experience the power of synergy. Be encouraged to incorporate new perspectives and keep learning.

Today, every exchange can bring you closer to something important. Keep your mind and heart open; the universe holds surprises that can set you on a positive course.

Scorpio

Today is an ideal day to organize your finances and plan your expenses. Clarity in your finances will be decisive, so devote the necessary time to thoroughly analyze your income and outflows of money. In this area, strategy will be your best ally.

Your effort will be recognized and, even better, rewarded by your superiors. This may become a great motivation to keep moving forward with your projects. The help you seek may come from a superior or an institution; do not hesitate to ask for guidance. Keep in mind that organization is essential to achieving success: planning will not only give you financial stability, but will also allow you to focus on what really matters, your goals and aspirations. Take advantage of the day to outline your future: the discipline and dedication you put in now will translate into great long-term results.

Capricorn

Today your inner lucidity will reach its peak. You will feel especially perceptive and others will come to you seeking guidance. It is a favorable moment to be a vehicle of transformation, helping those around you find relief in their worries.

The trust others place in you reflects your own strength. Channel this energy to create deeper and more meaningful bonds with those who turn to you. Your ability to listen and provide support will be of incalculable value.

Remember that supporting others also benefits you.

By sharing your knowledge and experiences, you will advance in your personal development.

Do not underestimate the mark you can leave on the lives of those around you.

Today is a day to radiate light and good energy.

Let your intuition guide you: trust your instincts and follow the path it shows you.

Sagittarius

With the Moon transiting your sign and Jupiter on your side, your confidence and desire to move forward will be at their highest. Today is an ideal time to expand your horizons and dare to show your talents to the world. Do not set limits on yourself; the cosmos supports you.

Opportunities will be very close, so stay alert. Make the most of every moment to grow and let your best version shine. This is an ideal time to launch those new projects you have been considering. Remember that your positive attitude is contagious and will attract those who also want to move forward. By connecting with other people, opportunities you had not imagined may arise. Share your dreams and goals; along the way you may find allies. Today is the perfect occasion to take bold and decisive steps toward your goals.

Aquarius

Aquarius, today you close a cycle in which you showed yourself only to receive recognition. Now you feel free to let your creativity unfold more authentically.

This turn will bring you closer to people who share your ideals and values. Your circles will be renewed, opening space for projects in which your talents stand out.

Take advantage of this energy to connect with others and strengthen bonds that nourish your life. Your authenticity will attract those who truly resonate with you. Keep in mind that your creativity has great value and can change realities. Now is the time to let your light shine without limits.

Pisces

Pisces, today you could experience changes in the home sphere, whether due to a move or a new family dynamic. This shift may renew you and give you a greater sense of freedom. As your foundations transform, you will notice there is also room for changes in your professional life, which will open a new path toward your goals and aspirations. Allow yourself to adapt to these transformations, as they will lead you to a state more in tune with your true self. Trust that this stage of renewal is essential for your personal and professional development. The future you long for is very close.