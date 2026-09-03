En esta noticia Niño Prodigio's horoscope for each sign this Thursday

Niño Prodigio, the most renowned astrologer in the United States, shared on his official site this Thursday, September 3, 2026 the horoscope forecast for each zodiac sign so they can organize their day and know what the stars have in store for them.

Based on Western astrology, he has detailed how the fire signs ( Aries, Leo and Sagittarius ), water ( Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces ), air ( Gemini, Libra and Aquarius ) and earth ( Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn ) will fare.

Happy Thursday! The Moon in Sagittarius drives expansion and purpose, but Uranus in Gemini bursts in with an unexpected perspective that reveals that some beliefs have already completed their cycle.

Niño Prodigio's horoscope for each sign this Thursday

Aries

Aries, today you will experience a stage of intense inner activation that will push you to review your goals and aspirations. Astral influences favor you, so this is an excellent time to focus on your finances and explore business opportunities that strengthen your assets. The key will be to remain calm and not let pride or vanity take control. It is likely that you will have to face important decisions related to your investments or projects. Try to carefully evaluate each option, as your long-term success may depend on it. Pay attention to your intuition and trust your instinct, because they will point you in the right direction. Keep in mind that changes can be difficult, but they also offer opportunities for growth. Take advantage of this period to examine your habits and your relationship with money; it may be a good time to make adjustments that benefit you in the future. Finally, remember to share your concerns with trusted people. Talking with someone who can offer you an outside perspective may be exactly what you need to clarify your ideas and make better decisions.

Taurus

Dear Taurus, the waxing phase of the Moon puts the focus on your emotional life and gives you the chance to heal old wounds and strengthen your bonds. If you have been carrying grudges, it is time to let them go and encourage reunions and reconciliations in love. Open and honest dialogue will be your best ally in this process. If you are single, this energy encourages you to explore new connections. Do not be afraid to open your heart to someone different; often, the right person appears when you least expect it. Give yourself permission to be vulnerable and dare to take a step toward something new; what you discover may surprise you. Keep in mind that true love is not based on perfection, but on acceptance and mutual support. Take advantage of this lunar phase to foster empathy and understanding in your relationships, which will help you build stronger and more rewarding bonds.

Lastly, keep an open mind and a willing heart: surprises can be wonderful if you dare to step out of your comfort zone. Life is full of opportunities and today is a great day to embrace them.

Leo

Leo, the Moon in its waxing phase pushes you to face key decisions in your life. It is a period in which your obligations to the home and to those who depend on you become especially important. Attend to the emotions and concerns of your family; by empathizing with them you will better understand the situation and be able to open paths to healing.

Challenges may arise that require you to take the lead. Do not be afraid to accept responsibility: your strength and determination are your best allies at this moment. Maintain clear and honest communication with those closest to you so that everyone is aligned.

This lunar cycle encourages you to look back at your origins and recognize what you truly value in your life.

The choices you make today may have long-term effects, so take the time to evaluate each option before acting.

Keep in mind that the affection and support of your family can give you the strength you need to move forward.

Virgo

Dear Virgo, use the waxing Moon to review your thoughts and check whether they truly correspond to reality. You may be building castles in the air without a solid foundation. It is essential to surround yourself with people who share your commitment to truth and authenticity. Today is an ideal time to let go of limiting beliefs and leave behind situations that do not contribute to your personal growth. Share your path only with those who are willing to cultivate an authentic bond with you; that will allow you to maintain a positive and enriching environment.

If you are going through moments of disorientation, seek out spaces of silence and introspection. Often, the answers you need are within you, waiting to be found. Meditation or writing can be valuable tools for clarifying your ideas.

Lastly, remember that although the path to truth may be demanding, it is also the most rewarding. Stay true to your principles and choose authenticity in every aspect of your life. Clarity will come when you least expect it.

Libra

Libra, during this first quarter Moon it is advisable to keep a close eye on your finances. The tendency to spend more than you should can land you in trouble. Carefully analyze where you are putting your money and look for more efficient ways to manage your assets. It is a favorable time to review your spending patterns and set a budget that allows you to stay in control. Remember that your livelihood depends on the decisions you make today. Try not to fall into impulsive spending and focus on what you truly need. Also consider dedicating your money to experiences that nourish you emotionally rather than to fleeting possessions; often, memories and experiences are worth more than any object. Finally, if you feel that managing your finances on your own is difficult, do not hesitate to ask for support: talking with someone you trust can offer you a fresh perspective and help you find practical solutions.

Scorpio

Scorpio, the waxing Moon could create tension with authority figures. Even so, instead of seeing it as an obstacle, take those clashes as challenges that push you to strengthen your fortitude and resilience. You have very powerful inner resources to achieve your goals; do not underestimate them. Today is a good time to take the reins of your situation and redouble your efforts in the areas of your life that you consider priorities. The essential thing is to remember that you do not have to impress anyone; what truly matters is your authenticity and inner strength.

If you notice that someone is trying to set limits on you, use your wit to find a way out.

Stay calm and focus on your goals.

Sometimes the best defense is to go on the offensive, so do not hesitate to show your determination.

Lastly, remember that every challenge you face is an opportunity to grow. Allow yourself to learn from each experience and you will become stronger. The Moon guides you to recognize your inner strength and use it wisely.

Capricorn

Capricorn, during this first quarter Moon you will be surrounded by people, but it is key to protect your privacy. Do not let anyone pry into your life or pressure you into revealing what you prefer to keep private. Keeping certain aspects private is not isolating yourself; it is setting healthy boundaries. Today is a good day to join group activities that allow you to connect with others more deeply. From these experiences, you will gain valuable resources that will help you face what lies ahead. Stay receptive to the lessons that arise from dealing with others. Even though you are accompanied, try to set aside time for yourself. Introspection is essential to balance your social ties with your personal needs. Listen to your inner voice and do not be afraid to seek moments of solitude. Lastly, remember that life is lived with others, but it is also traveled individually. If you find harmony between the social and the personal, you will be able to move confidently toward your goals.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, this first quarter Moon invites you to look back at the past and reflect, instead of continuing to push forward. These spaces for introspection are not usual, but they are essential for healing the spirit. Sometimes the wisest thing is to pause and review your inner world before taking the next step.

Today is a favorable time to address any emotional wound that needs care. Allow yourself to feel and process what is happening to you, because it is a key part of your personal growth. Do not rush to move on; now is the time to put yourself first.

Remember that major changes can wait. What matters most now is your emotional and mental health.

When you feel that you have healed, you will be able to get back on track with more strength and clarity.

And do not underestimate the value of introspection: it is an opportunity to reconnect with yourself and reflect on what you truly want in your life.

Aquarius

Aquarius, with this waxing Moon it is time to pause your social life and focus on safeguarding what is yours. You have worked hard to get here, so now it is time to sustain your achievements and keep your goals clear. Do not let anyone stop you: you have the strength and power to achieve your goals. Challenges may arise in the workplace or difficult decisions may have to be made. Stay focused and do not let yourself be distracted by what is happening around you. At times like these, consistency and firmness will be your most valuable allies.

Remember that defending what belongs to you does not mean doing it alone. Lean on those who believe in you and your potential; sometimes sharing your goals with others opens new opportunities.

Lastly, do not underestimate your abilities. You have what it takes to overcome any obstacle that appears.

Pisces

Dear Pisces, today is a good time to reconnect with your inner strength and remember your ability to grow even in the face of difficulties. Do not let the setbacks of everyday life write your story. Keep up your momentum and persist on the path you have chosen.

Challenges may appear, but each one brings a lesson to help you learn and evolve. Life is a path of continuous learning and there are always opportunities to grow and heal.

Like a master of healing, your destiny will guide you when the right moment comes.

Trust the cosmos and the wisdom that lives within you.

Often, the deepest revelations appear when we least expect them.

Lastly, remember that every step you take forward counts.

Resilience and determination are your most valuable allies on this journey.