En esta noticia Niño Prodigio's horoscope for each sign this Saturday

Víctor Florencio has shared on his website the horoscope for each zodiac sign for this Saturday, September 12, 2026. In addition, the "Niño Prodigio" has recommended how to approach the day in order to face it in the best way.

Based on Western astrology, the astrologer has explained how the fire signs ( Aries, Leo and Sagittarius ), water signs ( Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces ), air signs ( Gemini, Libra and Aquarius ) and earth signs ( Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn ) will fare.

The Moon completes its transit through Pisces and closes a cycle. It is time to honor its rhythms and its influence on nature and mood, releasing emotions, dreams and burdens to the water in symbolic form.

Niño Prodigio's horoscope for each sign this Saturday

Aries

Today, your dream life and inner world will be especially awake, allowing you to connect with a singular spiritual force. It is a favorable day to meditate on your goals and what you truly want to make a reality in your life. The spiritual protection you perceive will serve as guidance, encouraging you to move forward with confidence.

In addition, your acts of service toward others will take on special meaning. By supporting those around you, you will feel deep gratification. It will not only fill your heart with light, but also positively influence those around you, nurturing a circle of love and mutual support. Remember that this is a time to trust your intuition and let it guide you. Pay attention to that inner voice that tells you what steps to take and where to head. Connecting with the invisible can provide unexpected answers and help you open new paths. On this day, let gratitude flood your heart for all the blessings you already possess. Being grateful for who you are and what you have achieved will open paths for you and bring you closer to making your dreams come true.

Taurus

Today new people may come close, especially those who share your interest in meditation and the spiritual path. It is a favorable time to open yourself emotionally and mentally to bonds that can enrich your life. Even so, remember that not all motivations are obvious; that is why it is essential to observe carefully. The day's energy invites prudence and assessing the depth of each relationship. Do not rush to judge; give yourself time to get to know those who come into your life. That will help you forge solid bonds based on trust and honesty. In addition, those new friendships may encourage you to explore spiritual practices or deepen your meditation. These experiences could lead to a deeper understanding of yourself and your purpose in this life. At the end of the day, give thanks for the bonds you have forged and the possibility of learning from others. Every person who crosses your path brings a lesson, so keep your heart open to what the universe has for you.

Leo

Today your ability to understand deep processes will be activated, allowing you to support others in times of change. This force will be especially intense in matters of inheritances, loans or joint assets. It is a key moment to stop idealizing and accept reality as it is.

Let yourself be carried by circumstances, even when they are difficult. Sometimes letting go is the best way to be reborn and make room for new opportunities to appear. Keep in mind that growth often arises in times of crisis. Try to maintain an optimistic and receptive attitude, allowing life to set the course. Accepting reality as it is will help you move forward with greater ease and confidence in yourself. At the end of the day, pause to reflect on what you have learned in the process. Every experience, both favorable and difficult, brings you closer to understanding yourself better and clarifying your purpose in life.

Virgo

Today you will come especially close to people with whom you share a singular spiritual bond. That harmony, though hard to explain, will push you to explore new dimensions in your affective relationships. However, avoid idealizing those you meet; take time to understand their true intentions. Discernment will be essential today. Observe others' actions and whether they match their words. This will help you forge bonds founded on honesty and trust, reducing the risk of future disappointments.

In addition, it is a favorable time to review your intentions in the realm of relationships: what do you truly want? Defining it clearly can make it easier for people aligned with your essence to come closer.

At the end of the day, value the bonds you have created and the lessons they have left you.

Libra

Today you will feel a strong urge to support others, which will help you cultivate a more empathetic attitude toward those around you. Even so, try to communicate clearly and stay away from gossip or ambiguous comments at work.

Your well-being will also take priority. Taking care of your diet and daily routines will be key to maintaining balance. Consider eliminating habits that do not benefit you and replacing them with healthier practices. It is also a good time to reflect on the influence you have on the lives of others. Your words and actions can be a source of light and hope, so act with your heart. At the end of the day, do not forget to set aside a moment for yourself.

Scorpio

Today love will take on a special aura that will ignite your romantic inspiration. Your artistic side will also be strengthened, allowing you to connect with your emotions through music, painting or dance. It is a favorable time to express what you carry inside and let your creativity overflow. Give yourself permission to feel and experience your emotions intensely. Artistic creation will allow you to channel what is inside you, transforming both pain and joy into something beautiful and meaningful. Do not be afraid to show your work; your art can move and touch people's hearts.

In addition, today is a favorable time to open yourself to new romantic experiences. Keep your mind and heart receptive to the unexpected making its presence known in your life. Every encounter can provide valuable lessons. At the end of the day, honor your creative progress and the emotions you have moved through. Each step on this path brings you closer to your essence and to understanding love in all its forms.

Capricorn

Today you will awaken a particular sensitivity that will drive you to deepen your knowledge related to healing and spirituality. That interest can take many forms: from approaching astrology to trying alternative therapeutic practices. Keep your mind and heart open to these new possibilities.

In addition, today you will discover new ways to express your emotions, not only with words, but also through gestures, silences and other more subtle forms of communication. Observe your surroundings and the signs around you; that will help you deepen your connection with yourself and with others.

This is a favorable time for introspection and for seeking answers within yourself. The wisdom you carry inside is waiting to be discovered, so take time to meditate and reflect.

At the end of the day, celebrate your journey of self-discovery and the new forms of communication you have explored.

Sagittarius

Today memories and daydreams linked to the family will return to your mind, unleashing a wave of feelings. The echoes of your ancestors will reconnect you with your roots and help you understand your emotional history more deeply. That look into the past can give you clarity about your present.

It is an ideal time to reflect on what you truly value in your home. You may feel the urge to turn your space into a refuge that nourishes your spirit. Think about making small adjustments that bring you closer to your essence. In addition, it is an ideal time to pay tribute to your ancestors and give thanks for the lessons they left you. Recognizing their influence in your life will help you feel more grounded and at peace. At the end of the day, spend a few minutes writing down your reflections; this will allow you to organize your ideas and reaffirm your bond with your family history.

Aquarius

Today you will perceive that certain resources come to you almost miraculously, as if life were attending to your needs. Even so, it is essential that you act prudently in business and investment matters. Examine carefully what is temporary and avoid being carried away by empty promises. It is a favorable time to reconsider and value your talents and abilities. Channel this energy to identify what you can truly contribute to the world and how to use your skills to move forward on your path. Today, self-confidence will be your greatest ally. In addition, remain loyal to your values and principles: do not let yourself be seduced by appearances; prioritize authentic bonds that nourish you. Every relationship you cultivate can contribute to your personal growth. At the end of the day, take a moment to think about what you have discovered about yourself and the tools you have at your disposal; that will allow you to move forward with greater clarity and focus in the coming days.

Pisces

Today you will connect deeply with your most compassionate and creative side. Your sensitivity will be heightened, allowing you to express the love and beauty that live within you. Take advantage of this impulse to give outlet to your emotions through different artistic expressions or creative projects.

It is an ideal stage to explore new forms of expression that connect you with your essence. Whether through writing, painting or any other discipline, allow your inspiration to flow without limits. Do not be afraid to show the world what is inside you. In addition, your charisma will attract experiences and people aligned with what you want to manifest. The positive energy you radiate will connect you with those who resonate with your vibe, creating a network of support and love around you. At the end of the day, give yourself a moment to reflect on what you have experienced.