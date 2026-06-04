En esta noticia Niño Prodigio's horoscope for each sign this Thursday

On his official website, "Niño Prodigio", the country's most recognized astrologer, has shared the horoscope for each zodiac sign for this Thursday, June 4, 2026. Read your daily prediction and find out how love, health, and work will go for you.

Víctor Florencio has detailed, based on Western astrology, how the fire signs ( Aries, Leo and Sagittarius ), water signs ( Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces ), air signs ( Gemini, Libra and Aquarius ) and earth signs ( Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn ) will fare.

This Thursday, Gemini energy sparks joy and the desire to socialize, while the Moon in Leo ignites passion and reminds you that your personality shines.

Niño Prodigio's horoscope for each sign this Thursday

Aries

Today, your bonds with family and with the people you love most will become especially strong. On this day, you will feel the satisfaction of sharing valuable moments with those you love. The Moon's influence will favor a deeper connection with your inner circle and your surroundings.

This is a favorable time to reflect on your home. If you have been thinking about moving or gaining more space, now is an ideal opportunity to do so. Your family could grow, not only in numbers, but also in affection and unity. The wisdom of your ancestors will guide you in every decision you make.

You will cultivate a more protective and generous attitude, not only with your family, but also with those who make up your closest circle.

That sense of community and belonging will fill you with good energy and remind you of the importance of caring for those around you.

Allow yourself to experience fulfillment and gratitude, as they will bring you closer to achieving your dreams.

Taurus

The conjunction of the Moon with Jupiter pushes you to begin a new cycle of learning and self-knowledge. It is a favorable day to nourish your interests and deepen what you are passionate about. Dare to explore new ideas, as your understanding will continue to expand as you move forward. In addition, opportunities will arise to communicate with people from other regions. These encounters will not only give you different perspectives, but also lessons that will broaden your view of the world. Stay open to these connections.

Cultural exchange can be deeply enriching, inviting you to reflect on your goals and desires. The experience of those around you will help you delve deeper into your search for truth and knowledge. Take advantage of this stage of mental and emotional growth, because it will open up opportunities you never imagined. Dare to dream big and remember that the universe rewards those who strive to understand the world around them.

Leo

Today you will perceive a protective presence by your side in every step you take. That positive energy will give you the confidence needed to face any challenge that comes your way. Your confidence in yourself and in your path will grow, pushing you to reach new levels in your personal growth.

It is a favorable time to get closer to spiritual guides or mentors who can guide you. Connecting with people who share your beliefs and values will help you find clarity and direction in your actions. Without realizing it, your inner light will also help others find their own path. This attitude of altruism and generosity is essential, as it will turn into an exchange of mutual support and gratitude. Allow your spirit to flow and trust that every step you take will be in tune with your purpose. Take advantage of this energy to inspire yourself and reconnect with your truest essence.

Virgo

Today, the energy of the Moon and Jupiter will renew your social sphere. Bonds with friends and like-minded people will fill you with enthusiasm and inspiration. It is a favorable time to go out, socialize, and flow with the day's vibe. The friendships that arise today could offer you a fresh look at your aspirations and goals. Take advantage of these encounters to express your ideas and weave a support network that will project you toward what is ahead. Openness and renewal in your social circle will be key for you to feel accompanied and understood. Prosperity will not come only in material terms, but also through the affection and warmth of those around you. Remember that your future looks full of opportunities.

Libra

Stages of victories and triumphs are approaching. Today is a favorable day to open yourself to new opportunities and establish connections that will drive you to achieve your goals. The energy of the universe favors you, and you will cross paths with an influential person who will support you along the way. This is the right moment to expand your professional horizons and take on additional challenges. Remember that your humanistic perspective will help you recognize the value in every task you undertake, guiding your steps toward the top. Do not hesitate to showcase your abilities and gifts; appreciation will come thanks to your work and perseverance. As you progress, you will gain more confidence in yourself and in the decisions you make. Believe that the stars light your path and that every step brings you closer to your goals. Today is the time to shine and leave your mark on the world.

Scorpio

The alignment of the Moon with Jupiter gives you an exceptional opportunity today: to turn the trip you have always dreamed of into reality. It is a perfect time to set out to discover new destinations and cultures that will enrich your life and broaden your perspective. Contact with people from other regions will allow you to see life from a wider horizon. Take advantage of these experiences to learn and evolve, as they will bring you closer to the deep wisdom that lives within you. Today, encounters with other cultures will bring you not only joy, but also valuable lessons about diversity and human connection. Keep your heart and mind open to what the universe has in store for you. Remember that every journey, physical or inner, is an opportunity to deepen your self-knowledge. Trust that this path will lead to the expansion of your being.

Capricorn

Capricorn, today you will be overcome by a strong impulse in the intimate sphere. It is a perfect day to rekindle the flame in your relationships. If you want to create a special atmosphere, let your imagination shine and include details capable of surprising your partner.

Small gestures can have a big effect. Do not underestimate the power of a romantic dinner or an unexpected surprise to strengthen the bond with the person you love. Complicity sustains any strong relationship; therefore, invest time and energy in cultivating it. As the spark between you grows, so will your intimacy. Take advantage of this period to discover new ways of connecting, both physically and emotionally. Honest and open communication will be essential for both of you to feel comfortable and happy. Remember: in love, as in life, authenticity is essential. Let your true essence shine and trust that it will bring the right person closer to your side. Enjoy this day full of passion and tenderness!

Sagittarius

On this day, the combined influence of the Moon and Jupiter will ignite your sensuality and invite you to delve deeper into your most private desires. It is a favorable time to let emotions be expressed and enjoy the bond with your partner; if you are single, dare to open yourself to new romantic experiences. You will refine your skills in the art of love, allowing you to experience moments of great emotional intensity. Give yourself permission to discover your sexuality and flow with pleasure and intimacy.

Likewise, someone close to you might recognize your virtues and name you their heir, adding a touch of fortune and surprise to this moment.

Maintain a receptive attitude toward what the universe has in store for you.

Remember that happiness in love and desire are essential pillars of your life.

Aquarius

Aquarius, with the Moon in Leo, your relationships take center stage today. Stay attentive to the needs of those around you. It is a good time to respond and show your willingness to cooperate.

Keep an open mind to the opinions of others. Empathy and understanding will be your best allies in strengthening relationships. Do not hesitate to provide the support someone may need; this can lead to deeper and more valuable bonds. Communication will be fundamental today. Expressing yourself clearly will help you avoid confusion and strengthen your ties. Take advantage of every opportunity to talk and share your ideas.

Remember that relationships are nourished by continuous exchange. By offering your attention and support, you will receive the gratitude and emotional closeness you so desire. Open your heart and let love flow.

Pisces

Dear Pisces, today you could experience a notable boost in your energy and vitality, as long as you put a little intention into it. Starting the day at dawn with a series of sun salutations can bring great benefits to your physical and emotional well-being. Staying active will be key to lifting your mood and improving the atmosphere in your home. Physical activity will help you release tension and connect more deeply with your body. Do not underestimate the impact of a walk or of maintaining an exercise routine

The vitality you cultivate today will be reflected in your home life

If you have been feeling stuck, getting moving will be the first step toward creating a more harmonious environment

Positive energy is contagious; by raising your vibration, you will also influence those around you

Do not forget to take care of yourself and give yourself permission to enjoy the little things Life is a journey and each day brings a new opportunity to grow and learn. Keep your heart open to everything the universe offers you.