The bottle cap from plastic bottles can help with one of the most common problems in the bathroom when it is inserted into the shower drain: helping to catch hair before they keep moving through the pipe.

Putting a bottle cap in the shower drain: why it is recommended

Attaching this object, which is normally discarded, helps hair get trapped around it during the shower, making it easier to remove at the end of the shower.

When the cap is placed in the drain, it can work as a support point and prevent the hairs from continuing to slide into the pipe, thus preventing it from clogging due to excessive buildup.

It is a trick especially useful in households where several people with long hair use the same shower.

What problem does the bottle cap trick in the drain solve

Hairs often tend to accumulate in the drain and, along with soap residue and other waste, can prevent the water from draining properly, encouraging water buildup and the persistence of dirt in the bathtub.

Placing a cap allows hairs to be removed easily before large accumulations form.

How to use the bottle cap trick

To apply this home solution, it will be necessary to insert the cap into the drain in such a way that it allows the water to keep flowing and retains the hair at the same time.

After the shower, all that will be needed is to remove the hairs that have become caught and clean the area.