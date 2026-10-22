White vinegar is one of the most commonly used products for household cleaning because of its low cost and versatility.

Among popular home remedies is its use in the kitchen sink drain, an area where food scraps, grease, and residue accumulate and can cause bad odors.

As an alternative to chemical products for keeping pipes in good condition, there are simple options that can help with everyday maintenance. One of them combines vinegar, baking soda, and hot water, ingredients that Cornell University Extension recommends in its guide to homemade cleaning products.

How vinegar, baking soda, and hot water work in cleaning the sink drain

Vinegar contains acetic acid, a substance that can help loosen certain mineral deposits and soap residue. In turn, its acidity can contribute to cleaning some surfaces and reducing certain odors.

For its part, baking soda is an alkaline compound that, when it comes into contact with vinegar, generates an effervescent reaction. This release of bubbles can help loosen some loose residue.

Hot water, meanwhile, can help carry away and finish removing some grease and dirt present in the drain. However, it is not advisable to use boiling water without first checking that the pipes and their connections can withstand high temperatures, since some materials may be damaged.

The combination of these three elements can be part of a kitchen sink cleaning and maintenance routine.

How to use vinegar, baking soda, and water to clean the sink drain

The procedure requires following some steps and taking the necessary precautions to avoid damaging the pipes:

Remove visible residue: take out any food scraps left in the sink strainer. Add baking soda: pour one cup into the drain opening. Add the vinegar: pour one cup of hot vinegar over the baking soda. Wait five minutes: let the mixture work during that time. Rinse: the guide recommends using two quarts of hot water, equivalent to approximately 1.9 liters.

It is important to note that if a chemical drain cleaner was used, you should not add vinegar or any other products: follow the safety instructions on the container without combining it with homemade ingredients.