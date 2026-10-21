Coffee is the most consumed infusion in the United States according to the National Coffee Association (NCA), and the coffee maker is one of the most purchased appliances due to its daily use.

However, there are different types of coffee makers that adapt to each person’s taste, since some result in a milder, more liquid coffee, while in others it is more bitter and full-bodied.

What is the coffee made by an espresso machine like?

According to America’s Test Kitchen, espresso machines allow you to obtain a concentrated coffee, with an intense flavor and pronounced aroma.

Its operation consists of forcing hot water at high pressure through finely ground coffee. The texture of the coffee is dense, with a layer of foam known as crema.

It is the type of coffee maker used in coffee shops, since it is used to make cappuccinos, lattes and others.

What type of coffee do you get from an Italian coffee maker?

The Italian coffee maker, also known as a moka pot, produces a strong, intense, full-bodied coffee. It uses steam pressure to drive hot water through the ground coffee.

Although its operation is similar to that of an espresso machine, it does not reach the same pressure. That is why a concentrated coffee is produced that has texture characteristics different from those of traditional espresso.

What is the result of making coffee in a French press?

The French press allows you to obtain a strong coffee, full-bodied and with a thicker texture. Unlike other methods, the ground coffee remains in direct contact with the hot water for several minutes.

Then, the piston with a metal filter separates the ground coffee from the beverage. This system allows a greater amount of natural coffee oils to be retained, which contributes to its flavor and texture.

What about filtered coffee?

Filtered coffee makers allow you to obtain a coffee with a lighter body, smooth texture and more defined flavors. The hot water passes through the ground coffee and a filter that retains much of the sediment.

When a paper filter is used, many of the coffee’s natural oils are also retained. That is why the result is usually a cleaner and lighter drink than the one prepared in a French press.

The manual filtering method, known as pour-over, allows you to control the water temperature, the grind and the brewing speed to modify the final flavor.