Strong odors and stuffiness are concerns in any home, and commercial sprays often only cover them up with an artificial scent for a short period of time. That is why a homemade, natural, and very inexpensive mixture gained popularity: cinnamon sticks, olive oil, and lemon peel, combined in a jar.

What mixing of cinnamon, olive oil, and lemon peel for

The goal of this combination is to freshen the air and help neutralize odors naturally. It works as a slow-release homemade air freshener: placed in a corner, it perfumes the air with a scent that is fresh and warm at the same time, and it is especially useful in the kitchen or in enclosed spaces with a stuffy smell.

The appeal lies in the chemistry of each ingredient and how they complement one another. Lemon peel concentrates a compound called limonene in its essential oils, the terpene responsible for the characteristic citrus aroma; it is a volatile molecule, meaning it evaporates easily, and that is why it perfumes the air and helps mask strong odors.

Cinnamon sticks, for their part, owe their warm, sweet smell to cinnamaldehyde, the spice’s main aromatic compound.

The role of olive oil is the most interesting: those aromatic compounds are liposoluble (they dissolve in fats, not in water), so the oil captures and retains them; and since oil is not very volatile, it does not evaporate quickly and acts as a fixative, releasing the fragrance little by little instead of all at once. That is why the mixture keeps the room scented longer than if the cinnamon and lemon were used separately.

Step by step: how to make the mixture at home

The preparation is very simple and does not require cooking:

In a clean glass jar, put a little olive oil.

Add lemon peels that have been previously washed and thoroughly dried.

Add one or two cinnamon sticks, whole or broken.

Let the mixture sit for at least four hours so the oil picks up the aromas.

Leave the jar uncovered in the corner you want to scent.

For a stronger aroma, it can be placed near a gentle heat source. The intensity of the fragrance varies according to the amount of cinnamon and lemon used, so it is advisable to adjust it to taste.

Why is it recommended

Beyond the result, its appeal is that it is a natural, inexpensive, and readily available alternative to commercial air fresheners. It uses ingredients usually found in any kitchen, does not leave the air laden with aerosol chemicals, makes use of leftovers that are normally thrown away, such as lemon peel, and allows the intensity of the aroma to be adjusted to taste, depending on how much cinnamon and lemon are used.