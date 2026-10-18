The U.S. chain Walmart is offering a promotion on a LINKChef coffee machine, designed to prepare different varieties of coffee at home, such as espresso, cappuccino and latte.

The appliance is listed at US$180.50, down from its previous price of US$369.99. This represents a savings of US$189.49 and a discount of more than 51%, according to the information published in the online store of Walmart.

What is the coffee machine Walmart sells with more than 50% off?

The LINKChef coffee machine is a semi-automatic stainless steel model that has an integrated milk frothing system, designed to make preparing different coffee-based drinks easier.

Its main features include the ability to make single or double espresso, cappuccino and latte, as well as a removable milk tank and an adjustable spout.

The machine also has a cleaning function to make maintenance easier, a power rating of 1300 W and includes filters for making one or two espresso servings.

How much does the coffee machine cost at Walmart and how can you buy it?

The LINKChef coffee machine has a price of $180.50.

Interested buyers can review the product features and make the purchase through Walmart’s official website.

It is important to keep in mind that the price and availability may vary at the time of purchase.