Víctor Mañero, a dog trainer, has started different online debates with a series of recommendations on how to live with pets. During his appearance on López & López Podcast, the Spanish questioned some common owner habits and listed several behaviors that, according to his criteria, should be avoided.

His statements include advice on boundaries within the home, feeding, and training dogs. Some of his claims, however, correspond to his personal approach as a trainer.

Neither greeting them when you arrive nor giving them food at the table

Víctor Mañero questioned some common pet-owner habits and listed several behaviors that, from his perspective as a trainer, should be avoided.

During his appearance on the López & López Podcast, he maintained that dogs should not be greeted when entering the home, should not sleep with them, and should not be given food at the table.

“Do not greet dogs at the door, do not sleep with them, do not give them food at the table, and do not say goodbye to the dogs.” Mañero stated in the reel posted by the program on Instagram. In that excerpt, the specialist did not explain the reasons for his approach.

The Spanish trainer also criticized the money some people spend on feeding their pets and questioned the price of certain products. “For your child you buy food in supermarkets, and for your dog you spend 70 euros on kibble, when in reality you are paying more for the brand than for the quality of the food,” he said.

How many hours should a dog sleep, and what toys does Mañero recommend to reduce stress?

“For a dog to sleep and be calm, it needs to sleep between 12 and 14 hours a day,” Mañero said, and added that he leaves his female dog in a crate when he leaves home, because he believes she can rest there.

“When I leave the house, I leave the dog locked in a crate, and I go,” he said.

For last, Mañero warned about toys that make sounds, such as those with whistles or bells, since they “cause stress,” and recommended choosing models made of moldable plastic.