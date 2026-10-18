For people who do a deep cleaning of the toilet once a week, the University of Arkansas, through its cooperative extension service, developed an ideal formula to achieve better cleaning results with only two products: vinegar and baking soda.

Those who want to move away from abrasive products sold in supermarkets and choose a homemade, low-cost option can follow the step-by-step guide prepared by the university, based on the functions these two products can perform.

The ideal way to clean the toilet and leave it sparkling with two products

The university put together a list of homemade cleaners and green ones created for different appliances or surfaces, depending on the need.

In the case of toilets, a formula was created based on vinegar (acid) and baking soda (alkalis).

Its basis is that alkalis are good for removing dirt and grease, ideal for tiled and moldy surfaces.

Meanwhile, acids break down things like rust, mineral deposits, hard-water stains; ideal for glass, windows, brass, copper, tiles, and mold. The combination, then, is an ideal formula for fighting toilet dirt.

So the recipe for cleaning consists of the following amount:

1/4 cup of baking soda.

1 cup of vinegar.

First, the ingredients should be mixed and the formula poured into a blade. Then, let it sit for between 3 and 30 minutes. Once ready, scrub the toilet with a brush and, finally, rinse.

In this context, the ideal thing is to brush the toilet well, especially in places where limescale or dirt can build up.

What you need to know about baking soda and vinegar

According to the university, baking soda is a mild abrasive alkaline powder that can be used for almost all household cleaning purposes.

Absorbs odors.

Removes stuck-on food from pans and ovens.

Removes stains from glass, tiles, and porcelain.

It is useful for cleaning carpets before vacuuming.

Meanwhile, vinegar is good for eliminating germs and deodorizing.

It can be used to clean:

Countertops.

Coffee makers.

Kitchen utensils.

Carpet stains.

In conclusion, having these two products will be very beneficial for cleaning the home because they can provide solutions for different surfaces or objects, and they are also available at a low price at any supermarket.